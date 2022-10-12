The Swiss Army Knife Game - By the Numbers | Week 5

The New Orleans Saints (2-3) earned their first home victory of the season Sunday by defeating the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) by the score of 39-32. The offensive battle inside the Superdome was highlighted by Taysom Hill's career day. The Swiss Army Knife did a little bit of everything for New Orleans, returning kicks, recovering fumbles, and scoring touchdowns.

The victory was a much-needed boost for the Saints. They had dropped three consecutive games headed into Week 5 and play three of their next four matchups at home.

Let's dive inside the numbers of the Saints' first home win of the 2022 regular season.

2: Sunday was Taysom Hill's 2nd Career 100+ Yard Rushing Performance

Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to Sunday, Taysom Hill had only one 100+ yard rushing performance in his NFL career. That came back in December of 2021 in a loss to the New York Giants inside the Superdome. Hill carried the ball 11 times in last season's defeat, picking up 101 yards and getting into the end zone on a very memorable 8-yard run.

Unlike Hill's first 100-yard rushing outing, New Orleans came away victorious in Week 5. Hill was a menace on the ground averaging north of 12 yards per carry and helping New Orleans establish a strong ground game alongside Alvin Kamara.

The duo of Kamara and Hill both eclipsed 100 yards on the ground against Seattle. However, it was Taysom's 60-yard touchdown trot late in the fourth quarter that sealed the game for the Saints and earned him his second career 100+ yard day.

3: Taysom Hill is 3rd in the NFL in Rushing Touchdowns in 2022

Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the 2022 NFL season the New Orleans Saints made it clear that Taysom Hill was transitioning away from quarterback and back to his gadget role. Through five weeks of the regular season, Hill has excelled in the role that made him a household name in New Orleans.

The former UDFA from BYU not only leads the Saints in rushing touchdowns this year, but also is two away from the top mark in the NFL. With five rushing touchdowns on the year, Hill trails only Jalen Hurts (6), Jamaal Williams (6), and Nick Chubb (7) for most in the NFL.

Hill has already matched his rushing touchdown total from a year ago and is three away from a career best in a season (8 in 2020). Dennis Allen said postgame he would like to see Hill more involved at quarterback, which could lead to more QB powers, along with passing attempts down the road. Hill looks to have re-solidified himself within the Saints offensive attack.

Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) is tackled by the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Over the years, fantasy football websites have had a difficult time classifying Taysom Hill's position. After a handful of years being classified as a quarterback, Hill was reclassified as a tight end a season ago by many leagues. His offensive versatility has made Hill an interesting play at tight end but seemed to be a touchdown or bust play most weeks.

This week, the few that started Hill at tight end or as a FLEX scored big. Despite a big four touchdown performance by Travis Kelce on Monday night, Hill finished Week 5 as the top tight end scorer in Fantasy PPR leagues.

Hill did not catch a pass in the Saints victory, but his 112 rushing yards, 22 passing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns and 1 passing touchdown was more than enough to shine in fantasy this week. He may still be an ideal touchdown or bust player and questionable to start moving forward. However, if you started Hill this week you almost certainly won your matchup.

