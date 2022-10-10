Skip to main content

Report: Saints' Deonte Harty Feared to Have Suffered "Significant Injury"

New Orleans loses another receiver to injury, perhaps for an extended period.
NewOrleans.Football reporter Nick Underhill was the first to report that New Orleans Saints WR/KR Deonte Harty suffered what is described as a ‘‘significant toe injury’’ in Sunday's win over Seattle. Harty suffered the injury on a first quarter kickoff return and was sidelined the remainder of the game.

Taysom Hill handled kickoff returns after Harty's exit, averaging 23 yards on three returns. Marquez Callaway handled punt duties, fair catching two but returning one for 21 yards. His absence also created a bigger void at wide receiver, where the Saints were already without Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry and lost Chris Olave to a concussion.

Harty's toe injury could be season-ending, according to some reports on Monday morning. The 24-year-old Harty had two receptions for 13 yards this season, along with his usual duties as kickoff and punt returner.

Dec 2, 2021; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) scores a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

An undrafted rookie from Assumption University in 2019, Harty earned All-Pro honors as a rookie returner with the Saints. Over his first three years Harty averaged over 10 yards on punt returns and 27 yards on kickoff returns. He was also among the team’s leading receivers in 2021, catching 36 passes for 570 yards and three touchdowns.

One of the most explosive returners in the league, Harty was off to a slow start in 2022. However, his absence for a minimum of several weeks and perhaps the year is a blow to the special teams unit and receiving depth. 

Seahawks-Saints Coverage From the Week

