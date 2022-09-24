The Saints look to finish out their three-game NFC South stint on a positive note when they take on the Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday. After last week's disappointing home opening loss to the Bucs, this will be a team that will want to rebound in a big way before they head across the pond to London for Week 4's matchup with the Vikings. In order to do so, there's a few key positions we're paying close attention to for New Orleans that will dictate success.

The Secondary

Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is shoved out of bounds by New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) and safety Marcus Maye (6) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Alontae Taylor was ruled out of action with a knee injury on the team's final injury report, and that will be a pretty big loss on special teams. Taylor also did well in his small sample size against the Bucs. However, things don't stop there. Paulson Adebo is already entering this game as questionable with an ankle injury, and was limited all week during practice. Essentially, the Saints are rolling with Marshon Lattimore and Bradley Roby at full strength right now, so it wouldn't be out of the question to see undrafted rookies DaMarcus Fields or Vincent Gray get elevated on Saturday.

Marcus Maye also comes in questionable due to a rib injury. Hopefully, the Saints get their full array of starters in the secondary on Sunday to guard against the likes of Robbie Anderson and D.J. Moore. However, don't be surprised if we see some changes in Week 3 due to the injuries.

Defensive Line

Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) stares at Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and reacts to a play during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Specifically, we're looking at the pass rush. The first two games were not much of an indication of what the Saints can throw at you, and there's reason for that. The first game against the Falcons was due to the mobile quarterback element, and the second against the Bucs was because of Tom Brady. Like Drew Brees in the past, it's just not a smart thing to blitz him.

Look for the flood gates to open up a good bit on Baker Mayfield. The Saints will need to disrupt his timing, and this is where we could see some more linebacker and backend rushes to help get home. For those who are really worried, keep in mind that this team started extremely slow last year in the sack department, but things wildly changed in late October against the Seahawks. If they can't get some production here, then be worried.

Of course, we can't ignore the dynamic that Christian McCaffrey brings. The Saints coaches and players have spoken at length at the challenges he presents, so it will be on the defensive line to help limit some of his success.

Quarterback

Jameis Winston takes center stage against the Panthers. Many have talked heavily about the back injury, but Winston also has an ankle injury that he's dealing with. He'll undoubtedly play on Sunday, but we're expecting things to look a lot better on offense. They don't have to be perfect, but Winston has taken a lot of ownership for the throws and timing not being there. This would be a week we see things presumably change.

Both the offense and defense have cited the need to improve on 3rd Down this week. The Saints sit 25th in the NFL with a 30.8 percent conversion rate on offense, while the defense comes in at tied for 8th best at 33.3 percent. Winston and the timing, progression, reads, and chemistry will be key here.

