For the fourth straight season, the Saints lost their Week 2 game and sit at 1-1 on the young season. Sunday's loss to the Bucs was one that felt it was well within reach, but obviously slipped away with momentum changing in the fourth quarter. Here's a look at the snap counts for New Orleans, with some observations from the game.

Offense

Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz, Ryan Ramczyk, Erik McCoy, James Hurst - 68 (100%)

The Saints had a very lackluster game offensively, despite what the stat sheet says of gaining 308 total net yards. What's concerning is the 3rd Down efficiency, or lack thereof. New Orleans finished 4-of-13 for the game, turned it over five times, and then saw Jameis Winston get sacked six times. There's blame to go all around, and it's not like the pass protection wasn't horrendous. It actually improved from last week.

Jameis Winston - 66 (97%)

Winston playing with four fractures in his back is obviously the big storyline here. The only areas where it looked to affect him was when he was looking to run with the ball. He finished 25-of-40 for 236 yards, throwing a touchdown and three interceptions. Perhaps the struggles on offense is a correlation to the preseason stuff or just trying to get used to each other. All is not lost after two weeks of the season, but the next few games will be important for bouncing back.

Juwan Johnson - 53 (78%)

That's two straight games we've seen Johnson as the favored tight end. He was targeted 7 times on the day, hauling in 4 catches for 40 yards, which included a long of 22. There's definitely a good trust level between Johnson and Winston.

Michael Thomas - 52 (76%)

Thomas caught 6 of his 9 targets for 65 yards and a score. He's absolutely back. The Bucs were doing a good job in coverage against him, but Thomas found a way. The first two games have been very encouraging for Thomas' outlook during the season.

Chris Olave - 51 (75%)

Olave was targeted the most on Sunday with 13 total, hauling in 5 catches for 80 yards. Winston said on the connection, "I missed him. I just got to hit it. When you have opportunities like that, you have to hit him. Chris did a great job of creating separation and getting open, but I'll get better. Those are going to be touchdowns real soon." The one play Olave obviously would have wanted back was the deep bomb that hit in which he fumbled going to the ground.

Jarvis Landry - 46 (68%)

After a killer opening game, Landry was pretty quiet on the day. He caught 4 catches for 25 yards on 5 targets. Opportunities will keep coming for him.

Tony Jones Jr. - 34 (50%)

Jones Jr. didn't get a ton of touches in his increased workload, but made them positive plays when he did. He had 2 carries for 8 yards and 2 catches for 12 yards.

Adam Trautman - 33 (49%)

Through two games, we haven't seen Adam Trautman targeted at all.

Mark Ingram - 25 (37%)

Momentum clearly shifted when Ingram fumbled at the 10-yard-line. He was doing well in the run game, carrying it 10 times for 60 yards. That's two straight weeks he's lost the ball, and the veteran knows he has to do a better job. He didn't shy away from answering the questions from the media after the game.

Marquez Callaway - 17 (25%)

Deonte Harty - 11 (16%)

Adam Prentice - 10 (15%)

Taysom Hill - 6 (9%)

Hill's usage went down a bit here, but he had the one big carry for 13 yards. The others went for a minimal gain and loss.

Dwayne Washington - 4 (6%)

Washington provided a good change of pace in his limited snaps, getting 4 carries for 18 yards.

Defense

Bradley Roby, Demario Davis, Tyrann Mathieu - 67 (100%)

Give the Saints defense credit. They did everything they could to keep the team in this one. For about three and half quarters, they put in a Super Bowl type of effort to frustrate Tom Brady and company. Tampa's offense went 5-of-17 on 3rd Down and got 260 total net yards of offense. Davis finished fourth on the day with 6 total tackles (1 solo, 5 assisted) and had the fumble recovery. For Roby, the penalty that was called on him was a rough one. Overall, this officiating crew really struggled on both sides.



Marcus Maye - 57 (85%)

Maye finished with 4 tackles (3 solo, 1 assisted) and left the game early with a wrist injury. After being in the medical tent, he exited the field with a towel over his head. That would be a pretty big loss for the Saints. He was also right there for the on-field scuffle between Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans.

Pete Werner - 54 (81%)

Werner was second on the team with 8 total tackles (6 solo, 2 assisted) and had a pass breakup. He's played outstanding two games in, and has showed everyone why this team was able to move on from Kwon Alexander with confidence. Werner's health is going to be key here, but his play has been very encouraging.

Cam Jordan - 53 (79%)

Justin Evans - 48 (72%)

Evans was a target early on in the game, and that's where the early success came for Mike Evans. The Saints made the adjustments from there, and Evans finished with 7 total tackles (2 solo, 5 assisted) on the day.

Marshon Lattimore - 47 (70%)

Once again, Lattimore was incredible in coverage. The scuffle with Mike Evans got him tossed out of the game, but it seemed pretty weak. Lattimore isn't going to be suspended, from the looks of it. However, expect him to get fined for his role in things.

David Onyemata - 43 (64%)

Onyemata split the team's first sack of the year with Shy Tuttle.

Shy Tuttle - 41 (61%)

Tuttle led the team with 9 total tackles on the day (2 solo, 7 assisted). Tampa only ran it for 72 yards, and Tuttle was a big part of stuffing things. After dealing with the mobile quarterback and Cordarrelle Patterson the week before, it was a much better showing from New Orleans.

Marcus Davenport - 39 (58%)

Davenport was getting some good push on the line getting after Brady. It led to some early throws, but didn't produce any sacks. He had one of three hits on Brady, with Tuttle and Onyemata being the others.

Kentavius Street - 33 (49%)

Kaden Elliss - 24 (36%)

P.J. Williams - 23 (34%)

Carl Granderson - 22 (33%)

Tanoh Kpassagnon - 20 (30%)

Kpassagnon was up this game to help with the pass rush over Payton Turner, who was a healthy scratch. We'll see if this pattern continues.

Alontae Taylor - 19 (28%)

Taylor once again shined on special teams, and got some game action due to Lattimore's ejection. Taylor had some really good moments holding it down with a pass breakup.

Christian Ringo - 11 (16%)

J.T. Gray - 2 (3%)

Special Teams - Top Reps

J.T. Gray, Andrew Dowell, Zack Baun - 23

Chase Hansen - 19

Kaden Elliss, Daniel Sorensen, Dwayne Washington - 18

Taysom Hill - 12

