Jameis Winston Has Four Fractures in His Back

Saints' Jameis Winston is playing with a lot of pain, after it's been revealed that he has four fractures in his back.

The Saints and Bucs are about to kickoff, and the biggest storyline to come from it came on Sunday morning. According to FOX's Jay Glazer, Jameis Winston is playing hurt, with four fractures in his back, to be exact.

Jameis Winston playing with 4 fractures in his back today from L1 down to L4. Playing in a lot of pain with extra padding to protect the area but still playing @NFLonFOX

Glazer said there's no risk of further damage, but is dealing with an 'awful lot of pain'. He further added that the Saints gave him four different pads to choose from to pad and protect the area.

This will undoubtedly be something to keep an eye on, and we can't wait to hear from Winston after the game on how he is dealing with it. 

