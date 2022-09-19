Skip to main content

Mike Evans Suspended for One Game

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for one game following the incident with Saints' Marshon Lattimore.

The NFL has suspended Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for one game after his involvement in the Saints brawl involving Marshon Lattimore and Leonard Fournette on Sunday. The news was announced on Monday morning. 

In a statement put out by the league, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension. In a letter to Evans, Runyan said, “After a play had ended, you were walking toward your sidelines. When you noticed your teammates engaged in a confrontation with Saints’ players, you ran toward that area on the field and violently threw your body into and struck an unsuspecting opponent who was part of that confrontation. You knocked your opponent to the ground and a melee ensued involving players from both teams. Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

At this current time, it doesn't look like Marshon Lattimore will get suspended and will be available for the game against the Panthers. The two will play against each other later this season on Dec. 5 on Monday Night Football. Evans can appeal the suspension, but it may not go in his favor.

Bucs-Saints Coverage From the Week

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (2)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_19073840_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Lattimore, Evans Facing Possible Suspensions

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19072638_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Game Recap: Saints' Offensive Struggles in Superdome Show Big

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19072589_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints-Bucs Halftime Report | Week 2

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19029589_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Buccaneers vs. Saints Live Game Thread

By John Hendrix
Winston
News

Report: Jameis Winston Has Four Fractures in His Back

By John Hendrix
USATSI_17443076
Game Day

Saints Inactives List Against Bucs: Week 2

By John Hendrix
Bayou Blitz (1)
Game Day

The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Week 2 - Bucs @ Saints

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_17070334
Game Day

Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 2 Bucs Game

By John Hendrix