The NFL has suspended Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for one game after his involvement in the Saints brawl involving Marshon Lattimore and Leonard Fournette on Sunday. The news was announced on Monday morning.

In a statement put out by the league, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension. In a letter to Evans, Runyan said, “After a play had ended, you were walking toward your sidelines. When you noticed your teammates engaged in a confrontation with Saints’ players, you ran toward that area on the field and violently threw your body into and struck an unsuspecting opponent who was part of that confrontation. You knocked your opponent to the ground and a melee ensued involving players from both teams. Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

At this current time, it doesn't look like Marshon Lattimore will get suspended and will be available for the game against the Panthers. The two will play against each other later this season on Dec. 5 on Monday Night Football. Evans can appeal the suspension, but it may not go in his favor.

