Inside Week 14: Saints Run Defense vs. Jets Rushing Attack

New Orleans should have a significant advantage defensively over a muddling Jets running game. For the Saints to end a five-game losing streak, they’ll need to dominate the trenches.

A New Orleans Saints team desperate to stay in postseason contention travels north to play the 3-9 New York Jets this Sunday. The 5-7 Saints are on a five-game losing streak after a 5-2 start.

Much of the reason for their funk falls on the shoulders of a battered and ineffective offense. However, the Saints formidable defense has also suffered key letdowns during the year.

New Orleans ranks 14th in total defense, allowing 346 yards and 23 points per outing. The Saints have had issues against the pass, ranking 22nd in the league, but again possess one of the NFL's best run defenses.

On paper, the New Orleans defense shouldn't have many problems against the Jets offense. New York ranks 21st in total offense, averaging 327 yards/game. They've averaged only 18.1 points/contest and have scored less than 20 points seven times this season.

The Jets have adequate passing numbers, ranking 12th in the league. However, they've been unable to sustain any kind of rushing success to take the pressure off rookie QB Zach Wilson. New York has also turned the ball over 25 times this season, more than any other team.

The Saints have given up big rushing plays over the last few games. Will they be able to clamp down on what's been a poor New York ground attack?

SAINTS RUN DEFENSE VS. JETS RUSHING ATTACK

Philadelphia running back Miles Sanders (26) is tackled by New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43), defensive tackle Josiah Bronson (91) and linebacker Demario Davis (56). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY

New Orleans ranks 5th against the run, giving up an average of 96.4 yards/game. The 3.6 yards per carry that the Saints allow is the best in the NFL.

After holding eight of their first nine opponents under 100 yards on the ground, New Orleans has allowed over 100 yards in their last three contests. That includes getting gashed for a season-high 242 yards by Philadelphia three weeks ago. The Saints mostly shut down the Dallas rushing attack last Thursday, but suffered breakdowns on two plays that resulted in 91 crucial yards.

New Orleans usually dominates opponents at the line of scrimmage to quickly stifle the run. Defensive tackles Shy Tuttle, David Onyemata, Christian Ringo, and Josiah Bronson get terrific inside push to alter a back's path. However, the Saints may have a major issue on the edge this Sunday.

Dynamic DE Marcus Davenport has missed the last two games, ends Tanoh Kpassagnon and Payton Turner are on injured reserve, and Cam Jordan was placed on the Reserve-Covid list early this week.

Davenport (shoulder) has returned to practice on a limited basis this week and is questionable for Sunday. Jordan will have to have two negative tests in order to play. Carl Granderson will see extended playing time. Jalyn Holmes and Zack Baun will get snaps along the edge if Jordan or Davenport don't suit up.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) tackles Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz (86). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Linebackers Pete Werner and Kaden Elliss will also miss tomorrow's game with injuries. Their absence will also leave the Saints with a thin group on the second level.

Veteran LB Demario Davis is playing at an All-Pro level again this season. The team leader in tackles for loss (11) and total stops (80) by a wide margin, Davis is a terror for opposing offenses. He's a sideline to-sideline playmaker with elite play diagnosis.

Seven-year veteran Kwon Alexander is Davis' running mate at linebacker. Alexander is having an outstanding year after missing four games with an elbow injury. He has six of the Saints 64 tackles for loss and possesses rare speed for the position.

Veteran SS Malcolm Jenkins is often used as an extra linebacker near the line of scrimmage. The 33-year-old Jenkins is the oldest player on the team, but is still an intimidating hitter with outstanding recognition skills.

Cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, and Bradley Roby are aggressive in run support. Their tackling ability allows the defense to cut down a runner when they get to the corner.

New York Running Game

New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) carries the ball. Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jets average only 84.7 yards/game on the ground and 3.9/carry, ranking 30th in the league. They've been held to less than 100 yards rushing in 9 of their 12 contests and have zero 100-yard games from their backs.

Making matters worse for New York, both of their top backs will be out of action tomorrow. Rookie RB Michael Carter, who leads the team with 430 yards and 4 scores, is on injured reserve. Veteran RB Tevin Coleman (243 yards) will miss the game with a concussion.

Backups Ty Johnson, Austin Walter, and La'Mical Perine will try to spark the Jets ground game. They have a combined 230 rushing yards and three scores between them. Johnson and Perine saw some action with the Jets in 2020, combining for 484 yards on the ground.

New York may also have issues with their offensive line tomorrow afternoon. The unit's best player, LT Mekhi Becton, is on injured reserve. Starting RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has also been ruled out with a concussion.

Manning the tackle spots are big-bodied veterans George Fant on the left side and Morgan Moses on the right. The Jets also have some experienced talent along their interior with C Connor McGovern and LG Alijah Vera-Tucker.

What to Watch

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56). Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans had a solid defensive performance against Dallas for most of the game. However, they suffered some critical letdowns, including two long runs, that helped send them to defeat.

The Saints should have a huge advantage against New York's running game. Rookie QB Zach Wilson doesn't run often, but has the athleticism to make plays with his legs.

New Orleans will have to tackle better in the secondary if a runner reaches the second level, especially safeties Jenkins and Marcus Williams.

The Jets have been reliant on the pass most of the year, but would be wise to establish balance to take some pressure off Wilson. Even with a short-handed front seven, New Orleans has the talent to dominate the trenches. For the Saints to end a five-game losing streak, they’ll need to do exactly that.

Read More Saints News Coverage