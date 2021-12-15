Inside Week 15: Saints Rushing Attack vs. Buccaneers Run Defense

New Orleans is one of the few teams that has had success on the ground against Tampa Bay's defense. If the Saints are to upset the Buccaneers on the road, they'll need to repeat that success.

The New Orleans Saints clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football this weekend. New Orleans (6-7) ended a five-game losing streak last Sunday with a win over the New York Jets. The Buccaneers (10-3) are riding a four-game winning streak and are chasing home-field advantage for the NFC playoffs.

One reason for the Saints struggles has been an offense beleaguered by injuries and ineffective play. Starting QB Jameis Winston went down for the season in a Halloween win over these same Bucs. Since then, an already inconsistent passing attack has been virtually non-existent, particularly early in games.

New Orleans ranks 23rd in total offense, gaining a little over 319 yards per outing. A 29th ranked passing game that averages only 198 yards/game has caused defenses to crowd the line of scrimmage against the run.

Making matters worse for the Saints is that they've been without backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, Taysom Hill, and a full offensive line because of injuries. Kamara, Hill, and Ingram are all back for this NFC South showdown with Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers rank 14th in total defense, surrendering 343 yards and 23 points/game. They've held five opponents under 20 points, including twice in the last four games.

Tampa Bay has shown some vulnerability against the pass because of injuries in their secondary. They continue to be one of the league's most formidable defenses against the run.

The Saints limitations in the passing game has handcuffed their offense all year. Will they be able to move the ball on the ground against the defending Super Bowl champs?

SAINTS RUSHING ATTACK VS. BUCCANEERS RUN DEFENSE

New Orleans Running Game

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have managed 121.5 yards/game on the ground, ranking 14th in the league. They had a season-high 203 rushing yards against the Jets last Sunday.

Top RB Alvin Kamara returned against New York after missing four games with a knee injury. Kamara, one of the NFL's best offensive players, showed no ill-effects from the injury. He rushed for 120 yards and a score, bringing his team-best total to 650 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

Kamara, also the Saints leading receiver, is a lethal weapon all over the formation. Given the Saints lack of weapons, it's been hard to get their dynamic threat in open space consistently. Kamara is averaging a career low 3.8 per carry.

Veteran RB Mark Ingram, the franchise's all-time rushing leader, looks to be on track to return after missing last week with a positive COVID-19 result. Ingram has 233 rushing yards and a score in five games with New Orleans this season.

The 31-year-old Ingram is most effective between the tackles. However, he still has the speed to get outside or break into the open field. Kamara has devastating cutting ability and can explode off-tackle from an inside handoff.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

Thirty-one-year-old Taysom Hill gets his third start at quarterback after replacing Trevor Siemian. Hill isn't a polished passer, but adds a terrific element to the rushing attack. He's a physical runner who explodes into the line of scrimmage or open space and has the strength to bowl over tacklers.

Hill rushed for 101 yards two weeks ago against Dallas and added another 73 and two scores against the Jets. Dealing with a broken finger on his throwing hand, Hill is a much more productive weapon with his legs than his arm.

Second-year RB Tony Jones and RB/WR Ty Montgomery provide backup reps. Jones is an inside runner, while the versatile Montgomery is better in space. Montgomery missed last week's game while on the Reserve-Covid list and hasn't yet been cleared.

Beside the extra defensive attention, the Saints running game has also had some difficult moments because of injuries along the offensive line. Guard Andrus Peat is out for the year and RG Cesar Ruiz has struggled in his second season.

The Saints are also been without both their Pro Bowl tackles, Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk, for most of the last five contests. Armstead returned last week and played his usual elite level on the left side.

If Ramczyk (knee) misses his fifth straight game, then reliable veteran James Hurst will fill the right tackle spot. Guard Calvin Throckmorton has had a quietly solid year, while C Erik McCoy has been the team's most consistent lineman in 2021.

Tampa Bay Run Defense

New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7) is stopped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

The Buccaneers rank third against the run, their third straight year at the top of the league in this category. They've allowed only 91 yards/game on the ground and have held seven opponents below 100 yards rushing.

Tampa Bay has arguably the league's most talented starting front seven. Fourth-year DT Vita Vea is a mammoth talent in the middle with an explosive burst off the snap.

Ends Ndamukong Suh and William Gholston are elite run-stoppers in Tampa's 3-4 base alignment. Vea, Suh, and Gholston have a combined 15 tackles for loss. Steve McLendon and Rakeem Nunez-Roches provide adequate depth for the defensive front.

Outside linebackers Shaquil Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul, and rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyrinka garner headlines because of their ability to rush the passer. All three players are underrated run defenders who crash into opposing backfields.

Inside linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White are probably the league's best tandem of playmakers at the position. They are the team's top two tacklers and have combined for 7 of Tampa Bay's 52 tackles for loss. David and White are both lightening fast and have terrific play diagnosis skills.

The Buccaneers cornerbacks are physical players, but aren't heavily involved in run support. Safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead are each very active near the line of scrimmage and terrific in pursuit.

What to Watch

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) blocks for running back Mark Ingram II (14) against Tampa Bay. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Yes, the Buccaneers have a terrific run defense, but they aren't the impenetrable wall the media has portrayed. Their last three opponents have eclipsed the 100-yard barrier against them. Tampa has also allowed 4.4 per rushing attempt, ranked just 21st in the league.

Despite the Buccaneers lofty defensive rankings, the Saints have been successful on the ground against them in the last three years. In five meetings over that span, New Orleans has averaged 116 yards rushing and been held under the century mark just once in five meetings.

Alvin Kamara has averaged 53 yards rushing in ten career meetings against the Buccaneers. He’s also caught 58 passes for 500 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in those matchups.

One of the game's biggest keys is the showdown between Kamara and Buccaneers linebackers David and White. Even if the Saints win their vital matchups in the trenches, David and White present a difficult challenge for the dynamic Kamara in space.

For New Orleans to use their best offensive weapon better in the passing game, Taysom Hill and Mark Ingram must have success on the ground. The Saints had their best rushing success behind Armstead on the left side last week. If Ramczyk misses another game, expect them to run at Gholston over that side again.

The Saints have been one of the few teams to have success on the ground against Tampa Bay. This offense will run through Hill, Ingram, and especially Kamara again on Sunday night against the Buccaneers.

Saints-Jets Coverage