Inside Week 14: Saints Pass Defense vs. Jets Passing Attack

With the limitations of their offense, it will be up to the New Orleans pass defense to end the team's losing streak against Jets rookie passer Zach Wilson.

The New Orleans Saints look to end a five-game losing streak when they play at the 3-9 New York Jets this afternoon. New Orleans (5-7) is desperately trying to claw back into the playoff chase after a 5-2 start.

An injury-riddled and ineffective Saints offense shoulders much of the blame for the franchise's longest losing streak in the 16-year tenure of head coach Sean Payton. The team's defense is not without fault for their slide in the standings.

New Orleans ranks 14th in total defense, allowing 346.5 yards and 23 points per outing. While still ranked among the league's top echelon against the run, even the team's run defense has shown chinks in their armor over the last month.

A bigger concern is the consistency of the Saints pass defense. Mediocre quarterbacks like Daniel Jones of the Giants and Carolina's Sam Darnold have had big outings against them. The much publicized rash of injuries on the offensive side has handcuffed the team. New Orleans has also been hit hard by the injury bug along their defensive front.

It's far too early to tell if New York rookie QB Zach Wilson falls into the mediocre category. Wilson was the number 2 overall selection in this spring's draft, but the Jets still need to surround him with some talent on both sides of the ball.

New York ranks 21st in total offensive yardage, averaging 327/game. The Jets rank just 30th in rushing offense and are at the bottom of the league in most defensive categories. That's left the onus on their young signal caller to turn around the doldrums of a miserable franchise.

SAINTS PASS DEFENSE VS. JETS PASSING ATTACK

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) breaks up a pass against the New York Jets. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans has allowed an average of 250 yards/game through the air, ranking 22nd in the NFL. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 64% of their attempts against the Saints, with greater success coming in the last month.

A New Orleans secondary that started the year strong has been erratic during the team's losing streak. Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore, usually one of the league's best, has been targeted with some success after the best start of his career.

Lattimore has still allowed only 58% completion rate when targeted in 2021, breaking up 14 throws and intercepting two others. The Saints defense is at its best when Lattimore can lock down the opposition's best wideout one-on-one, allowing the unit to be more aggressive overall.

Rookie CB Paulson Adebo has quickly developed into a terrific complement to Lattimore. Adebo, a third-round pick, has 2 interceptions and allows less than 63% completion percentage when targeted. He's a fluid, but physical athlete that perfectly fits coordinator Dennis Allen's man-to-man scheme.

Veterans Bradley Roby and P.J. Williams take slot coverage duties. Williams leads the team with 3 interceptions, while Roby is a reliable starter either inside or outside. Safeties Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins make up one of the league's better duos at the position.

Marcus Williams has outstanding range and good vision at free safety. Jenkins has lost a step in coverage, but adds experience in double-high safety alignments and is a disruptive blitzer.

New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Kwon Alexander (5) hits Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17). Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans will be without promising rookie LB Pete Werner and Kaden Elliss today, both out with injuries. The Saints still have a pair of linebackers who are playmakers anywhere on the field.

If the team had a better record, LB Demario Davis would be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. Davis leads the team in tackles for loss and total tackles. He's also a devastating blitzer (3 sacks, 9 QB hits) and capable of covering tight ends or backs all over the field.

Veteran Kwon Alexander is nearly as effective and disruptive as Davis. Alexander isn't used as often as a blitzer. He has tremendous athleticism useful in man coverage or range in zones.

One reason the Saints secondary has had lapses is because of an inconsistent pass rush. New Orleans has recorded 80 QB hits, but only 26 sacks.

Disruptive DE Marcus Davenport, who leads the team with 5.5 sacks, has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. He returned to practice on limited duty this week and looks like a go this afternoon.

The Saints will definitely be without a combined 9 sacks and 24 QB hits from the defensive end position. Edge rushers Tanoh Kpassagnon and Payton Turner are on injured reserve and DE Cam Jordan will sit out after a positive COVID test.

Carl Granderson, Jalyn Holmes, and Zack Baun will see increased snaps along the edge. Disruptive DT David Onyemata may also see time at end in passing situations.

Onyemata is a 6’4” and 300-Lb. athletic demon capable of blowing up blocking schemes. He only has a half sack, but 10 pressures in six games since his return from suspension. New Orleans needs more interior pressure from tackles Shy Tuttle, Malcolm Roach, Christian Ringo, or Josiah Bronson.

New York Passing Game

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2). Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the few areas on either side of the ball that the Jets don't rank at the bottom of the league is their passing attack. They average 242 yards/game through the air, ranking 12th.

Rookie QB Zach Wilson has delivered mixed results in his first season. Wilson has shown a strong arm and dangerous athletic ability. He’s also completed only 58% of his attempts for 192 yards/game with 6 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Wilson has missed four games with injury. Journeyman Mike White and veteran Joe Flacco have averaged more passing yards than Wilson. However, New York's immediate future hinges on the development of the rookie signal caller. Jets quarterbacks have combined to throw 20 interceptions, more than any other team.

Wilson's targets will be a bit depleted against the Saints. Their leading receiver, rookie Elijah Moore, was placed on injured reserve this week.

Moore joins big offseason acquisition WR Corey Davis and TE Tyler Kroft on IR. Top two rushers Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman are also sidelined with injuries.

The Jets still have an underrated crew of wideouts capable of making plays. Veteran WR Jamison Crowder is one of the league's best slot receivers. Crowder has 42 receptions for 372 yards and two scores.

Wideout Braxton Berrios has a similar skill set to Crowder. Berrios has caught 26 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown. Receivers Denzel Mims and Keelan Cole are dangerous downfield playmakers who will see more action today.

Ryan Griffin, the leading receiver among tight ends, has been limited all week with a knee injury. His backup, Trevin Wesco, is a game-time decision with an ankle injury.

Third-year RB Ty Johnson will assume most of the rushing duties with Carter and Coleman sidelined. Johnson has been a key part of the passing game all year, catching 27 throws for 285 yards and 2 touchdowns.

New York quarterbacks have been sacked 33 times this season. They’ll be without injured LT Mekhi Becton, their best lineman, along with RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Tackles Morgan Moses and George Fant are big-bodied blockers who have issues with speed rushers.

The Jets have experienced interior blocking. Guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Dan Feeney and C Connor McGovern will look to set up a reliable pocket for Wilson.

What to Watch

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action against the Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans looks to have a significant advantage against the Jets 30th ranked rushing attack. They'll need to shut down the run from the start to make New York one-dimensional with a rookie quarterback.

With injuries to Werner and Elliss, expect the Saints to employ predominantly two linebacker sets. Davis and Alexander have the athleticism to cover the field, with Jenkins moving into the tackle box on early downs.

New Orleans must put heavy pressure Zach Wilson throughout the game. The rookie cannot be allowed to get into a rhythm. New York has more interceptions and more turnovers than any other team. With the limitations of the Saints offense, the defense's ability to create turnovers is the biggest key to staying in the NFC playoff chase.

