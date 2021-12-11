Skip to main content
    Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 14

    Saints News Network's Fantasy Analyst Brendan Boylan looks at members of the Black and Gold to start and sit in Week 14.
    Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit' em returns for the 2021 Season as I provide you with weekly advice regarding members of the Black and Gold.

    Follow along throughout the year to dominate your fantasy leagues and earn bragging rights at home, in the office, or amongst your friends!

    Below are Saints News Network's Saints Fantasy Football Start 'em or Sit 'em for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL Regular Season.

    Start 'em: QB Taysom Hill (Projection Via Si Betting: 23.11 Fantasy Points)

    USATSI_16565455

    Taysom Hill's first start of the season was a rollercoaster ride that included 100 rushing yards, 4 interceptions, a Saints loss and 20+ total fantasy points. Not to mention an injury suffered to his throwing hand called "Mallet Finger". Hill will enter Week 14 as the Saints starting quarterback, battling through injury, with a splint on his middle finger of his right hand. And while Hill is battling a defense that is in the bottom half of the league in fantasy points surrendered to quarterbacks, it is Hill's legs that get him the "must start" nod this week.

    First things first, the Jets defense is bad... among the worst in the league bad. They are surrendering over 35 fantasy points a game to opposing running backs. Why does that matter for quarterback Taysom Hill? 

    Because, with his rushing performance against the Cowboys (100+ yards on the ground), his "Mallet Finger" injury and the Saints missing Mark Ingram and Ty Montgomery, Hill should have plenty of designed run plays against a bad Jets defense.

    If Hill's running ability is not enough to sway you into starting him remember that the Jets passing defense is 29th in the league giving up over 263 yards per game and allowing 71% completion rate. Expect Hill to have another 20+ point week and help push your team into the playoffs.

    Start 'em: RB Alvin Kamara (Projection Via Si Betting: 23.53 Fantasy Points)

    USATSI_16741778_168389760_lowres

    Read More

    After four long-awaited weeks, Alvin Kamara returns to the Saints lineup right in time for the end of the fantasy football regular season and the start of the playoffs. For many, Kamara was a first-round pick in this year's fantasy draft and had not quite lived up to his stellar numbers from a year ago. However, Kamara can make up for all of that by stringing together impressive weeks when it counts. 

    In Week 14, Kamara and the Saints battle the New York Jets, who are dead last in the NFL in points surrendered to fantasy running backs, including a huge week given up to the Eagles last Sunday (36.9 Fantasy Points). The 4x Pro Bowl running back will be one of the Saints' few backfield options after both Mark Ingram and Ty Montgomery were added to the COVID/Reserve list earlier this week, and with his return as the Saints best-receiving option, AK should be back into the full swing this week.

    Now the Jets giving up back-to-back 30+ point outings to running backs is unlikely but not out of the question... they have done just that three times this season, including a 65+ point outing to the Patriots just a week after the Falcons running backs posted 30+ points against them.

    Kamara should receive a heavy dose of touches in his return to action, and against one of the league's worst defenses, he sits as a top-5 fantasy option this week.

