New Orleans Saints fans are worried that the team is getting "fleeced" by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Chauncey Gardner-Johnson trade.

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) celebrates his interception in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

No one is Nostradamus nor Marie Laveau to predict where the Saints and Eagles will be at the end of the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Gardner-Johnson was in the final year of his contract with the Saints. As a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, CJGJ has been a productive and vital component of the New Orleans defense.

In 43 NFL game appearances and 31 starts, he has five interceptions, one forced fumble, three sacks, 161 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 12 QB hits, and has been the fly in Tom Brady's ointment since joining the NFC South.

The fans and New Orleans teammates will miss his energy, passion, and enthusiasm.

New Orleans traded most of that salary to Philadelphia for an Eagles' 5th-round pick in 2023 and the lower of two 6th-round choices in 2024. The Saints will send their 2025 7th-round pick to Philadelphia in the package.

© Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

PROJECTING THE TRADE'S VALUE

Let's analyze a draft value chart from OvertheCap.com to estimate who received the better of the deal.

Since we have no idea who would be the better of the two teams at the end of the 2023, '24, and '25 seasons, let's assume New Orleans sits at No. 1 and Philadelphia at No. 2, with the Eagles lower pick in 2024 at No. 3.

The value of an Eagles' 2023 5th-round pick @ 130 = 533 pts The value of an Eagles' lower 6th-round pick @ 163 = 419 pts The value of the Saints' 7th-round pick @193 = 333 pts A potential starter Gardner-Johnson as a 3rd-round pick = 869 pts

New Orleans receives a total of 952 pts vs. Philadelphia gets 333 pts. A difference of 619 pts in favor of the Saints.

What gets tricky is the player's valuation and how to account for the loss if you're the Saints. The Eagles also get a potential full-time starter at safety.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson celebrates intercepting Tom Brady's pass. Credit: USA Today Sports

THE UPSIDE VS. DOWNSIDE

The intangible value of CJGJ is challenging to measure. The downside to losing him could may have ramifications in the the locker room, meeting rooms, and on the field. Plus, he knows how to pump up the Who Dat Nation in Caesars Superdome, and get under an opponent's skin.

One upside for New Orleans is unloading a majority of Gardner-Johnson's $2,540,000 contract this season. The cap space created could be utilized in signing players during the upcoming season.

A secondary without Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is a significant hit for a promising defensive roster.

However, Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen did weigh the cost and must believe the rookie defensive back Alontae Taylor or make room for another player to fill CJGJ's void.

Will it all pan out in the end for the Saints? I know one player in the NFC South is happy Gardner-Johnson is gone – TOM BRADY.

Did New Orleans win or get fleeced?

We shall see.

