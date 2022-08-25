Skip to main content

The Bayou Blitz Podcast Ep. 6 - Willie Whitehead Jr. Interview

The Bayou Blitz Podcast hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan are joined by former New Orleans Saints standout defensive lineman Willie Whitehead Jr. to discuss his career, and the current state of the New Orleans Saints.

On the latest episode of The Bayou Blitz Podcast, former Saints standout defensive lineman Willie Whitehead joins Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan for a look back through his career from walking on at Auburn, trips to the CFL, and becoming a mainstay in New Orleans. Whitehead also discussed the current state of the New Orleans Saints, and what makes the current defense special. 

Watch the Full Episode Below:

