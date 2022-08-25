The Bayou Blitz Podcast Ep. 6 - Willie Whitehead Jr. Interview
On the latest episode of The Bayou Blitz Podcast, former Saints standout defensive lineman Willie Whitehead joins Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan for a look back through his career from walking on at Auburn, trips to the CFL, and becoming a mainstay in New Orleans. Whitehead also discussed the current state of the New Orleans Saints, and what makes the current defense special.
Watch the Full Episode Below:
