The Bayou Blitz Podcast Ep. 6 - Willie Whitehead Jr. Interview

On the latest episode of The Bayou Blitz Podcast, former Saints standout defensive lineman Willie Whitehead joins Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan for a look back through his career from walking on at Auburn, trips to the CFL, and becoming a mainstay in New Orleans. Whitehead also discussed the current state of the New Orleans Saints, and what makes the current defense special.

