Saints vs. Chargers: What to Watch

The New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Chargers this evening in the last weekend of preseason games. Each team is 0-2 in the preseason so far, but remember that the scores do not matter one bit before the start of the regular season. Coaches use these games to evaluate their rosters for the upcoming year.

Saints coach Dennis Allen faces several difficult personnel decisions over the next few days. All NFL teams must reduce their rosters from 80 to 53 players by Tuesday, August 30.

There have been some training camp surprises that have probably worked their way onto the roster. Other players remain teetering on the roster bubble, with tonight's game perhaps their final chance to make the team.

Ian Book, QB

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY

With the exception of the opening drive against the Texans, Book has taken every snap for the offense in both preseason contests. He is 31 of 50 passing, a 62% completion percentage.

Those aren't awful numbers, but Book has only thrown for 244 yards, less than five yards per attempt. Worse still, he has accounted for four turnovers (2 interceptions, 2 fumbles), while throwing just one touchdown pass. Several other throws resulted in near interceptions for the opposing defense.

In 21 drives with Book behind center this preseason, the Saints have managed just three field goals and one touchdown. Eight of those drives ended in a three-and-out, with one of their field goals also happening after not achieving a first down.

After a solid start to training camp, the 24-year-old Book has been consistently off-target for the last several weeks. He continues to struggle reading coverages and his failure to push the ball down the field allows coverage to clamp down on shorter routes, with Book not showing the accuracy to beat it.

A fourth-round pick out of Notre Dame last year, we should still expect to see Book get the majority of the snaps this evening. It would seem likely he’d need a monumental performance to make the initial 53. Practice squad is a stronger possibility, but even that may be in jeopardy with a poor outing.

Dwayne Washington, RB

New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington (24) runs for a touchdown against the Houston Texans. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Washington has been a constant on an outstanding New Orleans special teams unit for the past four seasons. That alone might get him a roster spot again in 2022. However, a heated competition at backup running back may also leave him on the outside looking in.

The 28-year-old Washington rushed nine times for 19 yards and caught three passes for 18 yards with a touchdown in the preseason opener. He sat out last week's game against Green Bay with an injury.

Washington hasn't been much of an offensive threat during his time with the Saints. He has just 245 rushing yards in four years, with 108 of those coming during a meaningless 2018 season finale against Carolina. With the likes of Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, and Latavius Murray in front of him, he wasn't needed.

Kamara and Ingram are still here, but Washington may have a tenuous hold on his roster spot. Undrafted rookie Abram Smith and Tony Jones Jr., an undrafted back from 2020, are making a hard push for that third back job.

Smith has had some outstanding runs between the tackles, while Jones has also made some plays on special teams. Either or both could be deemed more valuable to the team than the limited Washington, who may need a big night to come back for a fifth season.

Tre'Quan Smith, WR

New Orleans Saints receivers Tre'Quan Smith (10) and Kirk Merritt (85) work on receiver drills during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

It’s been an interesting battle at wide receiver throughout training camp. Undrafted rookie Dai'Jean Dixon and Kirk Merritt have both played well enough to be considered. Would keeping one of them mean the Saints carry an extra receiver, or would a veteran be moved?

New Orleans rarely keeps six wideouts, with the fifth and sixth spots usually going to a special teams contributor. Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, and Jarvis Landry have the first three spots locked down. Deonte Harty probably has the fourth, as the team’s top kick returner.

This battle may come down to third-year WR Marquez Callaway and Smith, entering his fifth season. Neither have had strong camps, but Callaway had the better year in 2021. He can also be a gunner on special teams and be an adequate returner if needed.

The 26-year-old Smith has had several chances to secure the number two or three receiving spot and failed. This has been especially disappointing on a team desperate for weapons the last two seasons. The third-round draft choice from 2018 may now be out of chances.

Nick Vannett, TE

New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett (81) is unable to make a reception on a throw against the Houston Texans. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY

The 29-year-old Vannett was signed last offseason to provide veteran experience at the position behind Adam Trautman. He appeared in just seven games, catching 9 passes for 133 yards and a score. Nineteen NFL tight ends had better individual production than the Saints trio of Trautman, Vannett, and Juwan Johnson in 2021.

New Orleans tight ends were abysmal last season, but Trautman has had a strong camp this year. Johnson is the best pure receiver at the position, and Taysom Hill is expected to inject athleticism and versatility to the group. Unless the Saints carry four tight ends, seven-year vet Vannett may be left out in the cold.

Even if New Orleans carries an extra tight end, they could go with undrafted rookie Lucas Krull as a developmental project. Vannett has missed significant time this camp while dealing with injuries. He may need a miraculous performance to return.

Taco Charlton, DE

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Taco Charlton (54). Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

The 27-year-old Charlton signed with New Orleans this offseason hoping to jump-start his career. A first-round pick out of Michigan in 2017, Charlton had already been with four teams over his first five years. He came to the Saints with 11.5 sacks, 22 QB hits, and 12 tackles for loss.

Charlton would be competing at a defensive end position that might be the deepest in the NFL with the Saints. In two preseason games, Charlton has four tackles, a sack, and some nice pressures. He hasn't had a bad camp, even flashing the pass rushing ability that made him a first-round pick.

Charlton doesn’t have the versatility to play inside in some alignments like the other New Orleans ends. Despite his size (6’6” and 270-Lbs.) and athleticism, he continues to be pushed around in the running game and show poor discipline when containing the edge. He could be kept around as a situational pass rusher, but it seems unlikely with the other talent at the position.

Zack Baun, LB

Sep 19, 2021; Carolina Panthers tight end Dan Arnold (85) catches a pass past New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

A third-round choice in the 2020 draft out of Wisconsin, Baun has been a poor fit in the Saints defensive scheme from the start. He’s too small to be a regular defensive end at 6’3” and 225-Lbs., but a major liability when asked to contribute in coverage.

Baun has been a valuable special teams contributor in his first two seasons. However, he’s played less than 13% of the defensive snaps with just two pressures, one tackle for loss, and no passes broken up. He’s also missed a significant portion of camp while dealing with a hamstring injury, causing him to fall further behind the team’s offseason additions at linebacker.

Even with LB Pete Werner dealing with a groin injury and unproven depth at the position, it's unlikely Baun makes the squad as even a special teams member.

Daniel Sorensen, S

New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen (25) works on defensive drills during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Sorensen was one of the Saints first free-agent signings this offseason. He came to New Orleans with 12 interceptions, 33 passes broken up, 8 fumbles forced or recovered, 4.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 4 defensive touchdowns over an eight-year career in Kansas City.

The 32-year-old Sorensen had become a major liability in coverage, especially in recent seasons. Over the previous two campaigns, opposing quarterbacks targeted him with a 75% success rate, as he gave up nearly 1,100 yards and 9 touchdowns.

A rugged player who's best around the line of scrimmage, Sorensen's missed tackle percentage has tripled during that same two-year stretch. He hasn't had a bad camp, but simply doesn't have the versatility or coverage reliability that the other safeties on the roster can provide.

Not all of these players will be outright released. With his knowledge of the system, Book could come back to the practice squad for further development. Tre'Quan Smith and Taco Charlton have trade value that could net a Day 3 draft pick in return, or be part of a trade package for another player.

A heady veteran like Sorensen could also be part of a trade package. Special teams contributors like Washington and Baun are valuable to any roster, and could even remain in New Orleans because of those traits.

Barring a spectacular performance against the Chargers however, it doesn't seem likely that these seven players will still be in a New Orleans Saints uniform after August 30.

