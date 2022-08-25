The New Orleans Saints close out their preseason by hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday evening. New Orleans starters have played very little this preseason, but that may change for some against the Chargers.

Coach Dennis Allen has been a little coy about the topic, but there is some indication that the Saints will play some of their top players on Friday, if only for a series or two.

Those won't include WR Michael Thomas, linemen Ryan Ramczyk or James Hurst, LB Pete Werner, or CB Marshon Lattimore. These players have been nursing injuries that have kept them out of practice, but all indications point to them being ready for the September 11 opener at Atlanta.

Here are some of the top New Orleans players who may see some action against the Chargers and have had fans clamoring to see them on the field.

Jameis Winston, QB

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes to running back Alvin Kamara (41) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Winston suffered a foot injury during the week leading up to the preseason opener against Houston. He was unlikely to play in the game anyway, but was held out of practices and joint scrimmages against Green Bay for a span of two weeks as a precaution.

Winston, who missed the last 10 games of 2021 with a knee injury, returned to padded practices this week. He seems fully recovered and has been pretty sharp throughout camp. After throwing 14 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions, but averaging just 185 yards per game last season, Winston looks to spark an improved New Orleans attack.

The 28-year-old Winston was given plenty of weapons this offseason. Thomas returns from season-ending ankle surgery and joins new additions Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave in the receiving corps. Dynamic RB Alvin Kamara is also back, along with an offensive line that was battered with injuries last season.

Winston has had an opportunity to form some chemistry with his new receivers during training camp, but has yet to show it in a game situation. Even if only for a few drives, an appearance from Winston and some of his top targets might ease fans who have been needlessly worried about his recovery.

Jarvis Landry, WR

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) works on receiver drills during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Signed after the draft, Landry brings the resume’ of a five-time Pro Bowler and six years of at least 800 yards receiving to New Orleans. He has been sharp in camp, making several spectacular catches and showing off his route running skills, but did not appear in either preseason game.

Landry, 29, is coming off the least productive season of his eight-year career. He missed four games in 2021 with the Browns, catching 52 passes for 572 yards. We can attribute many of his struggles to Cleveland's pedestrian offense.

A second-round pick out of LSU in the 2014 NFL Draft, Landry's spot on the depth chart is secure. Thomas, Landry, and Olave will be the top three wideouts for a passing attack that ranked dead last in 2021. Even though it's not necessary, Saints fans want to see some of that explosive potential before the regular season opener.

Tyrann Mathieu, S

Jun 14, 2022; New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during minicamp. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Another publicized addition from LSU this offseason, Mathieu joins Landry in returning ‘‘home’’ to New Orleans. The 30-year-old Mathieu is a four-time Pro Bowler, including each of the last three years. He’s a dynamic playmaker that has 26 interceptions, 10 fumbles forced or recovered, 10 sacks, 74 passes broken up, and 41 tackles for loss over a nine-year career.

Mathieu was excused from the early portion of training camp to deal with personal matters. Upon his return, he’s had a quiet, but solid, camp. He’s still considered among the league's best defensive backs, but gave up nearly 70% completion rate when targeted with Kansas City last season.

Mathieu and Marcus Maye, another offseason addition at safety. They'll be replacing last year's starters, Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins. They are upgrades to Williams and Jenkins in athleticism and versatility.

However, replacing both safeties can sometimes lead to miscommunication in the secondary early in the year. We saw some evidence of exactly those concerns during two days of scrimmages against the Packers.

Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu could be key parts of a New Orleans secondary that might be the best in team history. Valuable reps are needed for this group to come together as quickly as possible.

1st Team Defensive Line

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) against defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

The Saints have struggled against the run this preseason. Rookie Texans RB Dameon Pierce had several strong runs against them two weeks ago. Green Bay gashed them with 178 yards on the ground last weekend. This was against mostly second and third string players, which raises some questions about the depth up front.

There should be no worries about the Saints top unit. Even with LB Pete Werner dealing with a groin injury, LB Demario Davis and the defensive line will be a formidable squad. It may benefit the defense to get the timing of a few series in a game before they open the year against the Falcons.

Other than potential communication issues in the secondary, whatever starters don't play shouldn't be an issue. It's more important that the Saints rest players who are nursing injuries and come out of the Chargers game healthy. Whatever starting players do see the field, it should be as nothing more than a dress rehearsal for the 2022 regular season.

