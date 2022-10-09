Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em in Week 5

The New Orleans Saints appeared to play their best game of the season in Week 4. However, with key pieces remaining sidelined for the Saints in Week 5, there remains question marks on who to trust in your fantasy lineups.

Here are the Saints Fantasy Football Start 'em or Sit 'em for Week 5 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

Start 'Em

Running Back - Alvin Kamara

Dec 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Some of you may read this and respond: "Well, Duh!"; but let's have a reality check moment for all Kamara fantasy football owners. For the first time in his career, AK is not living up to the first round pick you likely spent on him.

Through the first four games of the season, Kamara has appeared in only two. In those two contests, Kamara has totaled less than 8 PPR points each week. For the season, Kamara currently ranks as RB61 in fantasy.

The biggest concerns on Kamara have been his health and his role in the Saints' passing attack. With Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas both down this week, I expect Kamara to see more targets than he has in any other game this season.

Another positive is watching how well the Saints ran the ball last week. The offensive line created huge holes for Murray and Ingram to run through. Kamara should find similar success this week against a Seattle team that ranks 30th in the league in fantasy points allowed to running backs.

It is too early to give up on Kamara in fantasy this season. Expect a vintage performance from Kamara in Week 5.

Sit 'Em

Wide Receiver - Jarvis Landry

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

I said earlier this season that Landry would become a regular friend to the program and here he is back on Start 'em or Sit 'em. Since exploding in the fourth quarter of Week 1 for 7 receptions and 114 receiving yards, Landry has been quiet the past three weeks, and now he's inactive on Sunday.

The multi-time Pro-Bowl selection has not surpassed 7 PPR points in any of the Saints last three outings and has taken a back seat to rookie standout Chris Olave. Headed into Week 5, Landry's value has taken a large dip and is surrounded with question marks moving forward. With Chris Olave continuing his strong campaign and Alvin Kamara returning to health, how many targets should Landry expect?

Michael Thomas is reportedly returning to action next week, so sitting Landry for yet another week and beyond seems smart.

