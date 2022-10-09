Skip to main content

Saints Inactives List: Week 5

A look at who's in and who's out for the Saints, as they get ready to take on the Seahawks in Week 5 from the Superdome.

Four Saints were previously ruled out of action on Friday's final injury report, with P.J. Williams (quadriceps) going to injured reserve on Saturday. Here's a look at who's inactive for Week 5's game against the Seahawks.

  • QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)
  • WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
  • S Marcus Maye (rib)
  • WR Michael Thomas (toe)
  • OL Calvin Throckmorton (hip)
  • TE Nick Vannett
  • DE Payton Turner (chest)

Michael Thomas is reportedly going to be back next week for the team's game against the Bengals, so we'll see how things progress during next week's practice sessions. Andrus Peat (concussion) and Alvin Kamara (rib) were questionable coming into Sunday. However, they'll play.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chris Harris Jr. (No. 19) and Keith Kirkwood (No. 18) were standard elevations from the practice squad for this game, while Malcolm Roach and Bryce Thompson will make their season debuts. Jarvis Landry and Marcus Maye were limited all week, and Dennis Allen said on Friday that 'he felt good' about his chances of playing on Sunday.

While you wait for kickoff, be sure to hop onto our Saints Pregame Report to get caught up on how to follow along with all the action today.

Seahawks-Saints Coverage From the Week

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Pre-Game and Halftime (4)
Game Day

The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Week 5 - Seahawks @ Saints

By Brendan Boylan
Saints QB Andy Dalton celebrates a touchdown
Game Day

X-Factors Ahead of Week 5 | Seahawks @ Saints

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_17072287_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 5 Seahawks Game

By John Hendrix
USATSI_17028562_168388561_lowres-1
Editorial / Opinion

Key Players to Watch in Saints-Seahawks Week 5 Clash

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19166034
Editorial / Opinion

NFL Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 5

By Carla Antoine and Sam Lucio
USATSI_17388182_168388561_lowres-1
News

Saints Personnel Moves for Week 5 Against Seahawks

By Bob Rose
Saints Fans
Editorial / Opinion

Superdome Needs Saints, Saints Need Superdome

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19164242_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Seahawks vs. Saints: Positions We're Watching

By John Hendrix