Four Saints were previously ruled out of action on Friday's final injury report, with P.J. Williams (quadriceps) going to injured reserve on Saturday. Here's a look at who's inactive for Week 5's game against the Seahawks.

QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

S Marcus Maye (rib)

WR Michael Thomas (toe)

OL Calvin Throckmorton (hip)

TE Nick Vannett

DE Payton Turner (chest)

Michael Thomas is reportedly going to be back next week for the team's game against the Bengals, so we'll see how things progress during next week's practice sessions. Andrus Peat (concussion) and Alvin Kamara (rib) were questionable coming into Sunday. However, they'll play.

Chris Harris Jr. (No. 19) and Keith Kirkwood (No. 18) were standard elevations from the practice squad for this game, while Malcolm Roach and Bryce Thompson will make their season debuts. Jarvis Landry and Marcus Maye were limited all week, and Dennis Allen said on Friday that 'he felt good' about his chances of playing on Sunday.

