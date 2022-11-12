Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em in Week 10

The New Orleans Saints offense struggled again on Saturday and produced their lone touchdown from tight end Juwan Johnson tight-roping the right sidelines for the score.

Without consistency from anyone outside Alvin Kamara, predicting who to start in fantasy for the Saints is like throwing darts blindfolded.

In Week 10, Andy Dalton will start without two starting offensive linemen to protect him up front. Thus, making it even more challenging to trust members of the Saints' offense in fantasy this week.

However, someone must start for the Saints in Week 10, and someone shouldn't.

Here is the Saints Fantasy Football Start'em or Sit'em for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

Start'Em

Chris Olave - Wide Receiver

In Week 10, the New Orleans Saints face the league's worst fantasy defense in allowing points to opposing wide receivers. This matchup should bode well for offensive rookie of the year favorite Chris Olave. Due to Michael Thomas' and Jarvis Landry's injuries, Olave quickly became the Saints' top receiving target in 2022.

The rookie has made the most of his opportunity and leads the team in receptions and receiving yards. Despite not getting into the end zone at a high rate, Olave remains a top-15 fantasy wide-out in PPR leagues this season. With his high target rate (9 per game), Olave is a solid start most weeks but is a must-start this week.

Pittsburgh has allowed 212.9 yards per game to receiving corps, the most in the league. Olave will attract plenty of attention from the Steelers' defense but will have opportunities to do damage. Averaging 14.6 PPR points per game and battling a struggling secondary, I see Olave having WR1 upside this week and deem him a must-start.

Sit'Em

Jarvis Landry - Wide Receiver

According to Saints News Network's John Hendrix, Jarvis Landry does not carry an injury designation, and the five-time Pro-Bowler should suit in Week 10. Landry's ankle injury prevented him from game action since Week 4 in the 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.

In Week 1, Landry posted an 18.4-point PPR outing in the 27-26 comeback victory against Atlanta. However, since his opening week outburst, Landry has been quiet in the Saints' offense. Even before the injury, Landry failed to eclipse 7 points in a contest after Week 1.

While New Orleans welcomes him back, Landry shouldn't be welcomed on your starting lineup for Week 10. Yes, he will be battling a struggling defense, but I expect Landry to be on a pitch count and eased back onto the gridiron.

Watch Landry closely, especially with Michael Thomas' trip to the injured reserve. However, this week I would steer clear of any Saints wideouts outside of Chris Olave.

