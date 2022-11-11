The Saints put out their final injury report of Week 10, which sees five players ruled out of action. Three key starters will be out the lineup on Sunday against the Steelers in addition to Mark Ingram and Marshon Lattimore. Here's how things look going into the weekend.

OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Davenport (calf), Marcus Maye (abdomen), Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), P.J. Williams (illness)

Maye, Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Williams, Peat, McCoy, and Kpassagnon were not spotted at the open portion of practice Friday. For an injury update, McCoy is in a walking boot, while Werner is also in one and using a leg/knee scooter.

Jarvis Landry does not carry an injury designation going into the game, so that's a good sign of his availability for Sunday. Marcus Davenport should play, but we'll have to see about Maye, Kpassagnon, and Williams. Cam Jordan (rest) and Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) were both full participants of Friday's practice.

Look for Lewis Kidd and Calvin Throckmorton to see time in the absence of Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz potentially moving around.

