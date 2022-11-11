Saints' Mid-Season Fantasy Leaders

The New Orleans Saints offense has not been as strong as some anticipated in 2022. Thus, resulting in some unhappy fantasy football owners. Injuries have riddled the Saints for the second straight season and have made projecting starter quality Fantasy football players difficult.

Below are the New Orleans Saints' Fantasy Football leaders at the halfway point of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

Quarterback:

Andy Dalton - 93.7 Fantasy Points | 15.6 Points Per Week

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Dalton was thrust into the Saints' starting quarterback role after a back and foot injury sidelined Jameis Winston. Though the NFL veteran quarterback has, for the most part, played well enough to keep the Saints in ball games, he has yet to serve as a quality Fantasy Football starter.

The "Red Rifle" averages nearly 16 points per week and could serve as a decent option should your week-to-week starter have a BYE week. However, Dalton is not a long-term option and should not be rostered in most leagues.

Running Back

Alvin Kamara - 126.2 PPR Fantasy Points | 18.0 Points per Week

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best PPR running backs of the past half-decade, Alvin Kamara, remains a must-start in fantasy football this season. Even in a difficult season for the New Orleans Saints offense, Kamara provides strong outings every week thanks to his receiving ability.

Kamara may be the only Saints player with a guaranteed start every week at this point in the season. But you can bank on AK providing a quality RB2 performance, at the least.

Wide Receiver

Chris Olave - 116.8 PPR Fantasy Points | 14.6 Points per Week

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) reacts after catching the ball in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The top rookie receiver in the league this season, Chris Olave, ranks 15th among wide-outs in PPR scoring. The former Ohio State star leads the Saints in receptions (43) and receiving yards (618) as he has stepped into a more prominent role because of the rash of injuries to the Saints receiving corps.

Olave has proven to be a long-time starter in this league and a potential future fantasy star. The Saints found yet another no. 12 who could become a staple of their offense for years to come.

Tight End

Taysom Hill - 82.9 PPR Fantasy Points | 10.4 Points per Game

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball against Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end, quarterback, running back... Whatever Taysom Hill is, he tends to produce for the New Orleans Saints offense. This season Hill is the 6th highest-scoring tight end in fantasy despite only three receptions.

Hill is a true touchdown-or-bust player in Fantasy. Monday, he scored just one point and saw a limited role in the offense. However, the Swiss Army Knife looks to be getting the Saints' backup running back carries this season. He is not a must-start but an intriguing FLEX option week to week.

