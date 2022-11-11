Skip to main content

Saints Offense Sputtered By the Numbers

A look inside the numbers that defined the New Orleans Saints' Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on MNF.

The New Orleans Saints (3-6) lost their 2022 MNF debut 27-13 to the AFC North leaders Baltimore Ravens. The Saints struggled offensively and did not pick up a first down until their final drive of the first half. Between their inability to run the football effectively and protect Andy Dalton, New Orleans seemed doomed from the jump. And unable to keep up with former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offense.

With the loss, New Orleans sits one game back of the NFC South leaders, but their playoff hopes are quickly shrinking. A win against the Ravens could have gone a long way but instead caused more concerns for the Who Dat Nation.

Let's dive inside the numbers of the Saints' Week-9 loss on Monday Night Football.

3: Dennis Allen has Started a Season 3-6 for the Third Time as a Head Coach 

Following their Monday loss, the Saints dropped to 3-6 in 2022. While the record may not be a familiar sight for Saints fans, it is not too distant from head coach Dennis Allen.

During his first stint as a head coach with the Oakland Raiders in 2012-14, Allen began his first two seasons with a 3-6 record and finished at 4-12.

History is repeating for Allen's first year in New Orleans. However, the Black and Gold hope to break the trend of 4-12 and grab their fourth victory on Sunday against Pittsburgh.

30: Alvin Kamara Rushes for a Season-Low 30 Yards

Saints' Mid-Season Fantasy Leaders

Saints Mid-Season Grades: Offense

Saints Mid-Season Grades: Defense

Alvin Kamara provided a vintage performance versus the Raiders. His 150+-yard performance was the polar opposite of his Week-9 production against the Ravens.

Kamara posted a season-low 30 rushing yards and just 32 receiving yards. Monday was Kamara's lowest total scrimmage yards since Week 1 against Atlanta.

New Orleans' offense flows through No. 41, especially with the injuries across the skill positions. When he cannot break through for productive carries or option routes, it makes it difficult for the Saints to move the ball. New Orleans hopes for a more balanced attack in the weeks to come and have multiple pieces return from injury.

27: Saints Converted 27% On Third Down

New Orleans struggled, possessed the football for over 22 minutes, and converted three third downs.

Andy Dalton led the Saints' offense to convert third downs on each scoring drive. However, New Orleans recorded more three-and-outs than third-down conversions. 

Ultimately, the vanilla play calling and lack of urgency proved to be the Saints' downfall. In Week 10, New Orleans faces a vulnerable Steelers defense and could take advantage of multiple matchups in a crucial game midway through the 2022 campaign. 

