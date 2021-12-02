Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 13

Saints News Network's Fantasy Analyst Brendan Boylan looks at members of the Black and Gold to start and sit in Week 13.

Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit' em returns for the 2021 Season as I provide you with weekly advice regarding members of the Black and Gold.

Follow along throughout the year to dominate your fantasy leagues and earn bragging rights at home, in the office, or amongst your friends!

Below are Saints News Network's Saints Fantasy Football Start 'em or Sit 'em for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL Regular Season.

Start 'em: QB Taysom Hill (Ranked 42nd Among Fantasy QBs)

Aug 14, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) signals during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It's officially Taysom Time in New Orleans again! Last season, Hill found himself in a similar circumstance starting at quarterback late in the season for the New Orleans Saints. During that stretch, the Saints were without future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, and Hill led the team to a 3-1 record in Brees' absence. However, many fantasy owners take away from that period how valuable Taysom Hill was during the fantasy football playoff push.

From Week 11 through Week 14, Hill produced a total of 86.2 fantasy points in standard-scoring leagues (21.55 points per week). If Hill continued at that rate through a then 16 game season, Hill would have finished 9th among fantasy quarterbacks in 2020, making him an immediate plug and play for any needy quarterback team in 2021.

Now, I do not expect Taysom to be the Saints' savior, and he might not even produce the same numbers as last year. But with his running ability and nose for the endzone, Hill can help lots of fantasy owners.

Hill is available in most leagues, so snatch him up while you can and get ready for Taysom Time.

Sit' em: Saints DEF/ST (Ranked 10th Among Fantasy DEF/ST)

Nov 29, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled after short gain by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and safety Vonn Bell (24) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

This week the New Orleans Saints play host to one of the most potent offensive groups in the NFL after back-to-back poor outings against the Eagles and Bills. Dennis Allen's group remains a Top-10 fantasy defense and, despite the poor outings, remains one of the NFL's more consistent defenses as well. However, the fore-mentioned offensive attack of the Dallas Cowboys makes me wary of starting the Saints DEF/ST in fantasy this week.

Dallas' offense is spearheaded by quarterback Dak Prescott, the leading receiver CeeDee Lamb and Pro-Bowler wide-out Amari Cooper, who is expected to return after missing the past two weeks. With that dangerous passing offense, the Cowboys rank first in the league in yards per game and are second in the NFL in points per game. Also, note that the Cowboys face a Saints defense that will be without key pieces in Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, and C.J Gardner-Johnson.

In order for the the Saints to win this game the defense will have to step up big. And while they may do just enough to help the Saints win, I do not think they will do enough to warrant starting them this week. My advice is bench the Saints defense this week but keep a close eye if they are on the wavier wire as they face the Jets in Week 14.

