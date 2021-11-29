Report: Taysom Hill Could Start Against Cowboys

If all things go well in practice this week for the Saints, then Taysom Hill is expected to start against the Cowboys.

The Saints appear to be making a quarterback change ahead of Thursday night's game with the Cowboys. According the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Taysom Hill is getting first-team reps at practice and that means he could start.

Rapoport said, "He is battling a foot injury, has been the last couple of weeks. They want to make sure he makes it through the week healthy and that he is all good. If he does, I am told he is likely to be the Saints starting quarterback."

Further reports have indicated Hill is dealing with a plantar fascia injury, which would explain why he was only available as an emergency option for the Saints over the past few games.

“Just because of his (foot) injury and the type of injury and where it’s at, we didn’t think that was in his best interest or our best interest,” Payton said on Sunday.

Payton also said, "We felt Taysom could definitely be the backup if we needed him to be, and we feel strongly about how Ian (Book) is doing."

This could be a huge development for New Orleans, who is in desperate need of a win after losing four straight. They need answers, and quickly to help salvage their season.

Read More Saints News