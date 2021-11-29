Week 13: Saints Monday Injury Report

Four Saints did not practice on the team's initial injury report of Week 13, but some key players did return to the mix.

The first official injury report is out for the Saints, as they continue to make their preparations for an important Thursday night showdown with the Cowboys. Here's a look at the practice report from Monday.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Kaden Elliss (hamstring)

LIMITED: Alvin Kamara (knee), Ryan Ramczyk (knee),

FULL: Taysom Hill (foot), Mark Ingram (knee), Paulson Adebo (concussion), Andrew Dowell (concussion)

According to local reports, Kpassagnon, Davenport, Armstead, and Elliss were all not spotted at practice. However, it's a good sign seeing Kamara and Ramczyk being available on a limited basis, as well as Ingram and Adebo being full participants. We'll get our second report on Tuesday and the final one coming on Wednesday.

As we learned earlier, signs are pointing to Taysom Hill starting for the Saints if practice keeps going well. These next two days are going to be crucial for a team that desperately needs a win.