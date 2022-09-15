Skip to main content

Week 2: Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets

A look at the top fantasy football waiver-wire targets going into Week 2 of the NFL season.

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season brought a tidal wave of emotions for fantasy football owners. Some were joyful about their opening week victory, others were nervous about their team's success following a critical injury, and the remaining few were loathing in the sorrow of a disappointing defeat.

However, one week does not define one's season, and with an addition of two, the entire fate of a season can change. Below are my top fantasy football waiver wire targets ahead of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

Quarterback Target:

New Orleans Saints - Jameis Winston

Winston

I said it before the season, and I will repeat it. Winston will finish as a top-10 fantasy quarterback in 2022. Following a dismal start to Week 1 with a total of -2 net passing yards at halftime, Winston dazzled in the second half and finished as QB 7 in fantasy football for Week 1.

Only rostered in roughly 40% of all leagues, Famous Jameis is an interesting target if you do not have a strong quarterback (i.e., Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, etc.). If available, Winston should at least be rostered as a more than quality backup; however, with continued chemistry built with the Saints' new-look offense, Winston can and will be dangerous.

Perhaps not to the levels we saw in 2019 but dangerous enough to consider starting weekly based on matchup. This week, see Winston as a safe option on the waiver wire.

Running Back Target:

San Francisco 49ers - Jeff Wilson Jr. 

USATSI_19029174_168388561_lowres

The 49ers suffered a surprising loss to the Bears to open up the Trey Lance era and took an additional blow as running back Elijah Mitchell was placed on IR with a knee injury. Following Michell's departure on Sunday, Jeff Wilson Jr. saw most early down snaps and carried the ball nine times for 22 yards.

Despite the lazy numbers, Wilson is my top wavier wire pickup because of his value in Week 2 against a Seahawks defense that ranks 26th against the run and struggled to stop the Broncos' rushing attack. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Wilson also provides value for eight or more weeks of the season as he should serve as San Francisco's top back until Mitchell returns.

Wide Receiver Target:

Washington Commanders - Curtis Samuel

USATSI_19029759_168388561_lowres

A versatile offensive weapon, Curtis Samuel looks rejuvenated in his NFL career following his first regular season game with Carson Wentz. The former Ohio State standout was targeted 11 times, catching eight passes for 55 yards, and posted a few carries as well.

Playing under Ron Rivera, the coach who used him in a Deebo Samuel-like role in Carolina, Curtis Samuel looks to be the Commanders' top offensive threat in 2022. He has found immediate chemistry with his new quarterback.

Despite being overshadowed by Terry McLaurin, Samuel holds value as a FLEX play in most weeks. Depending on how his role shapes out throughout the rest of the season, he could even be considered a potential "poor man's" Deebo Samuel.

Tight End Target:

Cincinnati Bengals - Hayden Hurst

USATSI_19030330_168388561_lowres

An NFL journeyman, even at his young age, Hayden Hurst joins the reigning AFC champions as a vital red zone threat for Joe Burrow. In Week 1, despite a poor showing from the Bengals offense, Hurst racked up near double-digit fantasy points in PPR leagues and proved to have the trust of his new quarterback, finishing third on the team in targets.

With Tee Higgins potentially out multiple weeks, Hurst should see more targets in Week 2 and provides matchup problems in the red zone. The former South Carolina Gamecock is not a starting tight end week to week but shows upside against Dallas and could grow into a borderline starter as the year progresses.

Latest SNN Articles

In This Article (4)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

Bayou Blitz
Podcasts

The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Ep. 9 - Saints Shock Falcons in Comeback Victory / Preview of Week 2

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_17028662_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: Week 2

By John Hendrix
FckahXWWYAE-RRd.jfif
News

Deuce McAllister and Partners Deliver 38,000 Bottles of Water for Jackson Residents

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_17069613
Editorial / Opinion

Bucs vs. Saints: First Look at Week 2's Matchup

By John Hendrix
By the Numbers
Editorial / Opinion

By the Numbers: Saints Pluck Falcons in Week 1

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_11848850_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Rushing Attack vs. Buccaneers Run Defense

By Bob Rose
Saints Highlights - Latavius Murray
News

Saints Bring Back RB Latavius Murray

By John Hendrix
New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston Celebrates Defeating Falcons
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Clutch Performances of Week 1

By Kyle T. Mosley