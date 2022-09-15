Week 2: Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season brought a tidal wave of emotions for fantasy football owners. Some were joyful about their opening week victory, others were nervous about their team's success following a critical injury, and the remaining few were loathing in the sorrow of a disappointing defeat.

However, one week does not define one's season, and with an addition of two, the entire fate of a season can change. Below are my top fantasy football waiver wire targets ahead of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

Quarterback Target:

New Orleans Saints - Jameis Winston

Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) prepares for a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

I said it before the season, and I will repeat it. Winston will finish as a top-10 fantasy quarterback in 2022. Following a dismal start to Week 1 with a total of -2 net passing yards at halftime, Winston dazzled in the second half and finished as QB 7 in fantasy football for Week 1.

Only rostered in roughly 40% of all leagues, Famous Jameis is an interesting target if you do not have a strong quarterback (i.e., Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, etc.). If available, Winston should at least be rostered as a more than quality backup; however, with continued chemistry built with the Saints' new-look offense, Winston can and will be dangerous.

Perhaps not to the levels we saw in 2019 but dangerous enough to consider starting weekly based on matchup. This week, see Winston as a safe option on the waiver wire.

Running Back Target:

San Francisco 49ers - Jeff Wilson Jr.

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (22) rushes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers suffered a surprising loss to the Bears to open up the Trey Lance era and took an additional blow as running back Elijah Mitchell was placed on IR with a knee injury. Following Michell's departure on Sunday, Jeff Wilson Jr. saw most early down snaps and carried the ball nine times for 22 yards.

Despite the lazy numbers, Wilson is my top wavier wire pickup because of his value in Week 2 against a Seahawks defense that ranks 26th against the run and struggled to stop the Broncos' rushing attack.

Wilson also provides value for eight or more weeks of the season as he should serve as San Francisco's top back until Mitchell returns.

Wide Receiver Target:

Washington Commanders - Curtis Samuel

Sep 11, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) runs after a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

A versatile offensive weapon, Curtis Samuel looks rejuvenated in his NFL career following his first regular season game with Carson Wentz. The former Ohio State standout was targeted 11 times, catching eight passes for 55 yards, and posted a few carries as well.

Playing under Ron Rivera, the coach who used him in a Deebo Samuel-like role in Carolina, Curtis Samuel looks to be the Commanders' top offensive threat in 2022. He has found immediate chemistry with his new quarterback.

Despite being overshadowed by Terry McLaurin, Samuel holds value as a FLEX play in most weeks. Depending on how his role shapes out throughout the rest of the season, he could even be considered a potential "poor man's" Deebo Samuel.

Tight End Target:

Cincinnati Bengals - Hayden Hurst

Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) runs after completing a catch during the overtime period of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cara Owsley-USA TODAY Sports

An NFL journeyman, even at his young age, Hayden Hurst joins the reigning AFC champions as a vital red zone threat for Joe Burrow. In Week 1, despite a poor showing from the Bengals offense, Hurst racked up near double-digit fantasy points in PPR leagues and proved to have the trust of his new quarterback, finishing third on the team in targets.

With Tee Higgins potentially out multiple weeks, Hurst should see more targets in Week 2 and provides matchup problems in the red zone. The former South Carolina Gamecock is not a starting tight end week to week but shows upside against Dallas and could grow into a borderline starter as the year progresses.

Latest SNN Articles