Week 4 Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow

The Saints are playing in the Superdome on Sunday, and that says so much in itself. It's been a long time coming, as New Orleans (2-1) marches into Week 4 after a big road win against the Patriots and plays host to the New York Giants (0-3), who are looking for their first win of the season. Naturally, that's not an easy task given some of their injuries and having to compete against a hostile and rowdy Saints crowd. However, it's still football and anything can happen.

All-Time Series: Giants lead 16-14, with the Saints winning 2 out of the past 3 matchups.

Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT), Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Sara Walsh (field reporter)

Where to Stream: Fubo, NFL Mobile, Saints App, Fox Sports GO, Yahoo Sports App

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 147 (NYG), 94 (NO) | XM: 390 (NYG), 232 (NO) | SXM App: 823 (NYG), 822 (NO)

Referee: Brad Rogers

Current Lines: Saints -7.5 (O/U at 43)

Jersey Combo: Black Jerseys, Black Pants

Last 5 Matchups

9/30/18 - Saints 33, Giants 18

9/18/16 - Giants 16, Saints 13

11/1/15 - Saints 52, Giants 49

12/9/12 - Giants 52, Saints 27

11/28/11 - Saints 49, Giants 24

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): Check your local listings, but Giants-Saints are projected in blue.

Giants-Saints game projected in blue. 506sports

Saints Storylines

New Orleans returns home to the Superdome for the first time since the Wild Card loss to the Vikings from the 2019 season. Needless to say, it's been a minute since we've seen a capacity crowd on hand. The energy is going to be something fierce. It's important to remember that the protocols have changed to get in, so be sure you familiarize yourself with them if you're planning on attending the game.

The Saints elevated Kenny Stills and Jordan Mills from the practice squad for this week's game, while also activating Will Clapp from injured reserve. The team will have to make a decision on Stills, as they cannot call him up again after this game due to the league's rules. One move that was not announced from Saturday was Terron Armstead going to injured reserve, so that's an encouraging sign.

Without having Armstead available for this game, we'll see James Hurst fill in at left tackle. He and Erik McCoy will be out of action this week, and hopefully we see McCoy return for the game against Washington in Week 5. Armstead and McCoy were the only players ruled out of action on the team's final injury report, so it'll be interesting to see the healthy scratches going into Sunday's game.

