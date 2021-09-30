Inside Week 4: Saints Passing Attack vs. Giants Pass Defense (Bob Rose)

Can New Orleans finally get their passing game on track in their return to the Superdome against New York?

The 2-1 New Orleans Saints host the 0-3 New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. It is officially the second home game for the Saints this season. It's in reality a homecoming for New Orleans, who played their home opener in Jacksonville and have been practicing in Texas since being displaced by Hurricane Ida in late August.

Despite their winning record, New Orleans has struggled offensively so far this season. They've averaged almost 25 points/game, but are ranked just 31st in total offense. Those struggles have been especially evident in the passing game.

Jameis Winston replaces the retired Drew Brees at quarterback. Winston hasn't gotten on track yet, but he’s not been helped by other offensive shortcomings.

All-Pro WR Michael Thomas remains sidelined while recovering from ankle surgery and none of the other receivers have made an impact. The team has also had issues in pass protection, not allowing the offense to get into a rhythm.

New Orleans takes on a Giants defense that ranks 21st in total yardage. After a solid defensive performance in 2020, New York has gotten off to a rocky start this year. They gave up over 400 yards in each of their first two contests and have forced just two turnovers so far.

Sean Payton's passing game has never struggled this much in his sixteen years with the franchise. Will the Saints aerial attack be able to get on track in their return to the Superdome against the Giants?

SAINTS PASSING ATTACK VS. GIANTS PASS DEFENSE

New Orleans Passing Game

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) calls for the ball against New England. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Only the Chicago Bears have thrown for fewer yards than the Saints, who have averaged just 114 net yards through the air in the first three games.

New Orleans has also been more reliant on their rushing attack for offensive production. The Saints have attempted just 64 passes so far, fewest in the NFL.

Jameis Winston has 60% of his throws for 387 yards with 7 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He’s avoided the flood of turnovers that have plagued his career, but still shows a penchant for forcing some throws into coverage.

Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara leads the team with 10 receptions on 14 targets, but only has 62 yards receiving. Kamara is the league's best receiving back, but hasn't gotten completely untracked in that capacity. The team uses him on screens, as a check-down, and lines him out wide against defensive backs.

One reason that Kamara hasn't been as much of a receiving threat this season is because of an underwhelming performance from its receiving corps to pull coverage away from him. Six New Orleans wideouts have combined for just 19 receptions and 253 yards so far.

New Orleans Saints receiver Marquez Callaway (1) catches a touchdown against New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones (31). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Without Thomas in the lineup, second-year WR Marquez Callaway hasn't been able to get separation against the opposition's top cornerbacks. Callaway caught his first touchdown of the year with a magnificent grab against New England, but has just 7 receptions for 63 yards.

Electric kick returner Deonte Harris has been Winston's most consistent wideout, catching six passes for a team-high 112 yards and a score. Callaway and Harris are both solid complementary targets, but the team lacks a go-to weapon in key situations.

Veteran WR Kenny Stills had a key 17-yard reception last week in his first game back with the Saints since 2014. Stills is a capable deep threat and an experienced route runner. Ty Montgomery, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and Chris Hogan are role players that don't scare defenses.

The Saints also haven't gotten decent production from their tight ends. Converted wideout Juwan Johnson has just 4 catches for 44 yards, two touchdowns, but has a strong rapport with Winston. Second-year TE Adam Trautman is one of the team’s biggest disappointments so far, catching only three of his seven targets for 18 yards.

Pass protection has been a major issue for the Saints over the last two outings. Winston was hit 19 times, sacked 7 times, and hurried on several other occasions against the Panthers and Patriots.

Some of the problem has been the lack of separation by the receivers and Winston holding on to the ball too long, but the offensive line has also had uncharacteristic breakdowns in protection.

Starting C Erik McCoy will miss his third straight game with a calf injury. Joining him on the injured list is Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead, expected to miss several weeks with an elbow injury. Only RT Ryan Ramczyk and LG Andrus Peat are in the original week one starting spots.

Cesar Ruiz will again take McCoy's place at center, while Calvin Throckmorton fills the right guard spot usually manned by Ruiz. Veteran James Hurst steps in for Armstead. It's still a capable unit, but one with no depth because of injuries, questionable cohesion, and one that has struggled with one-on-one assignments.

New York Pass Defense

Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) is tackled by cornerback James Bradberry (24). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY

The Giants rank 21st against the pass after three games, giving up an average of 267 yards per contest. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 75% of their passes against New York coverage, throwing for six touchdowns and only one interception.

Pro Bowl CB James Bradberry is the Giants top cover man. He has the team's lone interception and leads them with three passes broken up, but has allowed over 77% completion percentage in 22 targets against him.

Offseason signing Adoree' Jackson complements Bradberry at corner. Jackson is a terrific athlete who has just two interceptions in his four-year career, but is allowing just 42% completion percentage against his coverage this season. Second-year CB Darnay Holmes is the third corner at a thin position.

Safeties Logan Ryan, Xavier McKinney, and Jabrill Peppers are a quality trio that are used in slot coverage and deep support. Ryan is a heady veteran, while McKinney looks like a potential star.

Losing LB Blake Martinez for the year cripples the coverage ability of the linebackers, meaning that Peppers could be used in more of a hybrid role.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) is sacked by New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY

Linebackers Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, and rookie Justin Hilliard make up the interior of the unit. Crowder is the most athletic of the three, with Hilliard also seeing snaps on passing situations in the absence of Martinez. Ragland is more of a run-stopper and can be a liability in coverage.

The Giants use their outside linebackers as pass rushers most often out of their 3-4 base alignment. New York has six sacks and 14 QB hits this season. They've gotten three sacks and six pressures from rookie OLB Azeez Ojulari, a disruptive second-round pick.

Veteran DE Leonard Williams led the team with a career-high 11.5 sacks and 30 QB hits in 2020. He’s off to another solid start in 2021 with a sack and four pressures. so far. Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines round out a solid crew of disruptive edge rushers, while tackles Austin Johnson, Danny Shelton, and DE Dexter Lawrence are big-bodied pass rushers up front.

What to Watch

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass against the New England Patriots. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY

Despite the talent in their secondary, New York has given receivers a big cushion this season. If they take that approach this Sunday, Jameis Winston and his receivers might finally get into a rhythm.

The Giants have multiple disruptive pass rushers that will test New Orleans blockers, especially with starters in three new positions. The Saints may again keep TE Adam Trautman in for extra protection after having some success with that against New England.

Kamara could be in line for a big game as a receiver. He has a huge athletic advantage against the New York linebackers, even if the Giants use Peppers close to the line of scrimmage.

Look for Winston to get the ball out of his hands much faster, even when the team takes shots down the field. The Saints may look to get some big plays from their passing attack early to further hype up a raucous Superdome crowd.

