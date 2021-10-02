Saints Fantasy Football Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 4

Saints News Network's Fantasy Analyst Brendan Boylan looks at members of the Black and Gold to start and sit in Week 4.

Start 'em: Saints DEF/ST (Top Scoring DEF/ST in 2021 Fantasy Football)

Who would have thought coming into the season that through three weeks that the New Orleans Saints defense would be the top scoring defense in all of fantasy football? Not me...

After a dominant three-interception performance against New England, Dennis Allen's defense finds themselves averaging 13.7 fantasy points a week and emerging as one of the best defenses in the NFL. This week the Saints hold a favorable matchup against the struggling New York Giants (0-3) in their first home game at full capacity since January 5th, 2020.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (10th among Fantasy Quarterbacks) will be without two receiving threats this week in Darius Slayton (Hamstring) and Sterling Shepard (hamstring). In a Superdome that should be rockin' and with an offensive line that has not played up to par so far in 2021, New Orleans should be able to apply pressure to Jones, come away with sacks and takeaways. The Saints defense is a MUST START in Week 4.

Start 'em: RB Alvin Kamara (Projected: Top RB in Week 4 per SI Betting)

Our friends at SI Betting expect a big week from Alvin Kamara, and I do too. Kamara, rightfully so, has been the focal point of Sean Payton's offense in the early goings of the season but has yet to have that explosive breakout game in 2021.

Ranking 11th among running backs in PPR leagues, AK has been used less as a pass-catching threat than in years past (10 receptions in 2021) but has seen his carries increase (17 rushing attempts per week).

In Week 4, Kamara faces a Giants defense that was gashed by the rushing attack against Denver in Week 1 and ranked 25th in the league in yards per carry (4.6 YPC). If there is a week to see Kamara explode, it is against New York, where he will have a handful of opportunities to cut back and create explosive runs of 10+ yards.

If the Saints offense wants to get rolling, it starts and ends with no. 41, who I expect to find the endzone multiple times for the first time this season in Week 4.

Sit 'em: QB Jameis Winston (Projected: 20th Best QB Play in Week 4 per SI Betting)

There is a new era of New Orleans Saints football, and it is one that the Who Dat Nation and NFL fans are unfamiliar with in the Sean Payton era. Through three games, the strong-armed gunslinger Jameis Winston has yet to attempt more than 22 passes in a game.

Excluding his 5 touchdown performance against Green Bay, Winston has been less than average as a fantasy quarterback, ranking 27th with an average of 11.93 points per contest. Despite a decent matchup against the Giants in Week 4, Winston is not worth the gamble in starting at quarterback.

Winston may win over the city of New Orleans, and its fans by "eating W's" and giving back to the community following a devastating storm, but until the Saints get healthy at wide-out and we see more pass plays drawn up for him Winston should not grace your starting lineup.

