Saints vs. Packers Pregame Report

The historic and iconic Lambeau Field plays host to the Saints taking on the Packers for preseason Week 2 action on Friday night.

The Saints and Packers square off for their 10th preseason matchup on Friday evening. Green Bay is 7-2 against New Orleans in exhibition play. Both teams enter 0-1 after losses last week. We saw everything we needed to see from the first team offense and defense last week against the Texans, and things focus a bit more of some of the other players going into Friday night.

Here's how to keep up with all the action, with some other things to know.

Where to Watch: WVUE FOX 8 locally (7:00 p.m. CT), Joel Meyers, Jon Stinchcomb, Jonathan Vilma, and Erin Summers (sideline)

Additional Broadcast Info: Here's the Gray TV markets that will be able to catch the game.

  • Alexandria – WNTZ
  • Baton Rouge – WAFB
  • Biloxi, Miss. – WLOX
  • Birmingham, Ala. – WVTM
  • Hattiesburg, Miss. – WDAM
  • Jackson, Miss. – WLBT
  • Lafayette – KATC
  • Lake Charles – KPLC
  • Meridian, Miss. – WTOK
  • Memphis, Tenn. – WMC
  • Mobile, Ala. – WKRG
  • Monroe – KNOE
  • Panama City, Fla. – WGHJ
  • Shreveport – KSLA

Where to Stream: NFL+, Saints Mobile App, Saints Website (certain geographical restrictions apply)

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); use the TuneIn App

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

Current Lines: Packers -3.0 (O/U at 38.5)

Things to Watch

WILL BOOK DELIVER? Ian Book is one of several Saints players who need to have a big rebound game. We won't see Jameis Winston at all, and we could just see Andy Dalton and the starters for one series. Outside of that, it's on Book to lead the Saints offense. He didn't have the best protection last week, and some of his drives should have ended in scores. However, he's just been a bit too inconsistent, and faces a really important game on Friday.

WILL WE SEE THEM PLAY? A lot of key Saints starters weren't in the lineup against the Texans, and that's obviously by design. It's not like we need to see anything else from someone like Michael Thomas, but it's going to be interesting if he does get any reps tonight. Another player to keep an eye on for playing time would include Tyrann Mathieu. 

WHAT WILL THE O-LINE LOOK LIKE? The injury bug hit the Saints in bad way. Trevor Penning had a brief scare at Wednesday's practice, but ended up returning. The team was already down Andrus Peat and Landon Young, who were present but not participating. Ryan Ramczyk and Forrest Lamp weren't spotted either, and the team lost James Hurst to a foot injury, and later saw Sage Doxtater leave. He was eventually waived/injured. This will be a huge focal point of the evening seeing who lines up where and how much each player goes.

INJURY WATCH: Chase Hansen, Dwayne Washington, and Landon Young were some of the players who left practice early on Tuesday and ended up not participating Wednesday. Hansen and Washington are two players who really can't afford not to play, but we'll see what happens. The linebacker competition is up for grabs, as well as the third running back spot. We'll see if any of these players get in the lineup.

