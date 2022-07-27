We got our first look at Saints training camp on Wednesday morning, as practice was held outside for the team's opening session. Let's just say that it didn't disappoint at all. Here's the rundown.

Practice Notes and Observations

MICHAEL THOMAS BACK: This dominates anything else related to training camp, and is the top story of Wednesday's practice. Michael Thomas is back in the mix, and he was out there practicing without any limitations. This is a tremendous boost for the Saints.

Thomas talked about the decision after practice. "Me and DA (Dennis Allen) and Mickey (Loomis) had a meeting yesterday, told me what they were expecting me to do, what they needed me to do, what they needed to see. Had a workout this morning, did what I had to do."

Thomas' effort and determination was also on display during practice. On one rep, he had dropped a pass from Jameis Winston. He ended up doing it three times until he got it right. The second play looked like Thomas didn't get the jump he wanted off the ball.

ATTENDANCE: Marcus Davenport is on the PUP list, with Rashid Shaheed being one of three players on the NFI list. Tanoh Kpassgnon and Nick Vannett were added there on Tuesday, but Vannett was back at practice already. Kpassgnon, Davenport, and Tyrann Mathieu (excused absence) were the only ones not spotted at practice. Shaheed came on late and was doing some individual rehab work.

PETE WERNER: He opened practice doing work with a trainer off to the side without a helmet. It doesn't sound like it was serious and will be anything that will keep him off the field long.

DEFENSIVE ROTATION: Opening up practice saw the Saints go into a base 4-3 defense with a line consisting of Cam Jordan, David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, and Carl Granderson. Josh Wilson, Demario Davis, and Kaden Elliss were at linebacker, with Paulson Adebo and Marshon Lattimore at corner. P.J. Williams started in place of Mathieu alongside Marcus Maye.

OFFENSIVE LINE ROTATION: New Orleans had no surprises here with James Hurst, Andrus Peat, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, and Ryan Ramczyk. However, it was interesting to note that Landon Young did get some first-team reps today during walkthroughs.

TAYSOM HILL: He looked good out there. There were no visible limitations with him working. He was heavily involved with the first team at the tight end position working in a rotation with Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman.

BACKUP NOTES: The recently acquired Nick Martin was doing some work as the second center. However, Josh Andrews was also working there. It looks like Forrest Lamp is strictly working at guard right now with the addition of Martin.

For now, it looks like Nick Vannett is working with the second team. He's someone we've talked about being on the roster bubble and needing to have a stellar camp. Later on in some drills, we saw Zack Baun work with the linebacker group in place of Eric Wilson.

INTERESTING ADDITION: One noticeable difference at camp this year is seeing the headshields. These are soft, cushioned pads that go around the helmets and are used as a shock absorber. Dennis Allen said they voted on this during the offseason, and it's mandatory for all offensive and defensive lineman, linebackers, and tight ends. This is to help reduce the amount of concussions.

PUNT TEAM: Another thing to callout with the return of Taysom Hill was him handling primary duties as the team's personal protector. This has been handled by Daniel Sorensen, Smoke Monday, and Justin Evans up until today. Sorensen and Monday were still doing the work, but Hill was there today as the first person.

Blake Gillikin looked strong, which is nothing new. J.T. Gray and Marquez Callaway were the primary gunners, with a formation of Adam Prentice and Dwayne Washington in front of Hill in a punt safe formation. Andrew Dowell, Adam Trautman, Zach Wood, Carl Granderson, and Zack Baun were along the line.

As far as returners, it was Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harty, and Easop Winston Jr.

PLAY OF THE DAY: There wasn't a ton of big action on the day, but the honors has to go to an almost interception by C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Andy Dalton tried to connection on an intermedia route with Taysom Hill on the right side, but it was brilliantly broken up by rookie D'Marco Jackson. The ball went up in the air with C.J. Gardner-Johnson being unable to secure the pick. Jackson making a play like that is huge, as it's been mostly quiet for him in the early stages of OTAs and minicamp.

An honorable mention would go to Jameis Winston hitting Jarvis Landry over the middle for a big gain with Alontae Taylor in coverage. It was a strike and great catch.

FIELD GOALS: Wil Lutz ended up going 6-of-8 in his field goal drill session, missing twice where the ball ended up hooking at the end of the kick to go wide left.

11-on-11: In the final period of this, Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton went 3-of-4, while Ian Book was 3-of-3. Payton Turner had a sack to close out the final play.

Be sure to keep it tuned to Saints News Network for more coverage as we get further into training camp, and check back for all the interviews and highlights from today.

Read More Saints News