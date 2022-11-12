Saints X-Factors vs. Steelers

The New Orleans Saints (3-6) are now more than halfway through the 2022 campaign and travel north to Pittsburgh to battle the struggling Steelers (2-6).

The injury bug continues to bite the Black and Gold, as they will be without multiple starters on the offensive line. Center Erik McCoy (calf) and Guard Andrus Peat (tricep) were ruled out of the contest on Friday's injury report.

New Orleans also received bad news on the defensive side. Starting linebacker Pete Werner and cornerback Marshon Lattimore will miss Sunday's contest with an injury. Due to many inactive players for the Saints, the next-man-up mentality must be in full effect to advance to 4-6 on the season.

In a tight NFC South race, a New Orleans victory in Pittsburgh could elevate the Saints into second place or even a tie for first place in the division.

Below, we predict the New Orleans Saints X-Factors for their Week 10 matchup against the Steelers.

Offensive X-Factor:

Offensive Lineman - Cesar Ruiz

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Cesar Ruiz (51) plays against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Cesar Ruiz has found his swagger over the past six weeks of the NFL season. The 2020 first-round selection had struggled to find consistent success in the early goings of his NFL career.

However, Ruiz has found his footing after a slow start to the season. As one of the Saints' best offensive linemen, Ruiz will be relied on even more in Week 10. With starting center Erik McCoy missing Sunday's contest because of injury, Ruiz will likely start at center instead of right guard.

His communication and leadership will have to shine for the Saints offense to succeed on the ground and in the air. As the anchor of the Black and Gold's "Hogs" Ruiz has an opportunity to prove he was worth a first-round selection with his growing leadership, talent, and versatility.

Defensive X-Factor:

Defensive End - Cameron Jordan

Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) does the Who Dat chant before the game against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints will face Pittsburgh and their rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in Week 10. Pickett, a first-round selection in April's draft, appears to be the Steelers' franchise quarterback of the future. However, he needs help to adjust to the pro level.

Pickett has thrown eight interceptions and has been sacked twelve times in five games.

Pittsburgh is tied for second in the NFL in giveaways (14), and clashes with a Saints pass rush that can cause chaos on any given Sunday. The best way for New Orleans' defense to disrupt the youthful Steelers' offense is to pressure Pickett consistently. That starts and ends with defensive captain Cameron Jordan.

The Black and Gold defense's ability to make Pickett uncomfortable and force ill-advised throws will dictate the outcome of Sunday's contest. Cameron Jordan, a future Hall-of-Famer, will need to step up and be the focal point of the Saints' defensive line against both the run and pass.

Should he do this, the Saints should find free rushing lanes to the quarterback and force takeaways off the Steelers' young quarterback.

Read More Saints News