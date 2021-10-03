Week 4: Saints Inactives List Against Giants

Two Saints players were previously ruled out on the final injury report, and we have the full picture of inactives for Week 4's matchup against the Giants. Here's a look at the six players out for Sunday, as kickoff is right around the corner.
- QB Ian Book
- CB Desmond Trufant
- DL Montravius Adams
- C Erik McCoy (calf)
- LT Terron Armstead (elbow)
- WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
McCoy and Armstead were previously ruled out on the final injury report, and with Armstead not going on injured reserve this week, that's about as optimistic as you can be given his situation. Book has been a familiar inactive with Trevor Siemian being the backup option, and Trufant has taken a seat with the team having Marshon Lattimore back in action and favoring Bradley Roby.
