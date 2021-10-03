Week 4: Saints Inactives List Against Giants

We look at who's in and who's out for Week 4's Saints matchup against the Giants in the Superdome.

Two Saints players were previously ruled out on the final injury report, and we have the full picture of inactives for Week 4's matchup against the Giants. Here's a look at the six players out for Sunday, as kickoff is right around the corner.

QB Ian Book

CB Desmond Trufant

DL Montravius Adams

C Erik McCoy (calf)

LT Terron Armstead (elbow)

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

McCoy and Armstead were previously ruled out on the final injury report, and with Armstead not going on injured reserve this week, that's about as optimistic as you can be given his situation. Book has been a familiar inactive with Trevor Siemian being the backup option, and Trufant has taken a seat with the team having Marshon Lattimore back in action and favoring Bradley Roby.

While you wait for kickoff, be sure to hop over on our Saints Tailgaters Forum and chat with us in our live thread. Also, get caught up on everything Saints and how to keep up with the action through our pregame report.

Giants-Saints Coverage From the Week