49ers-Saints Trade Buzz Heating Up; Star WR Could Be Dealt
The New Orleans Saints have been mixed up in a lot of trade buzz this season. One of the players who has been mentioned the most is wide receiver Chris Olave.
Olave could be moved because it doesn't seem like he fits in their future. The Saints don't seem likely to land a new deal when Olave's contract expires, so a trade could make the most sense.
Julian Fadullon of FanSided recently pitched a blockbuster trade idea that would send Olave to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2026 first round pick.
49ers might be the best Chris Olave landing spot in the NFL
"I will readily admit that this isn't the trade that I was almost going to propose. But right now, Kansas City is the evil empire, Alvin Kamara clearly wants to be a Saint for life, and is the only real bright spot for New Orleans fans," Fadullon wrote. "I could not, in good conscience, suggest that he leave. However, I am still of the mind that New Orleans is nowhere near the place where they can match the timeline of Chris Olave as he enters into his prime.
"Outside of the Kamara-ness of it all, this team is in need of a huge blow-up fire sale in the same way that the Dolphins are, and the best value they can get is through Chris Olave. Olave is a true number one receiver that is having his career ruined in New Orleans. And I would understand the notion of wanting to stick it out with him, but good lord do they not have their quarterback situation thought out, even if Spencer Rattler has them actually treading water as a mid-tier offensive team."
The Saints don't need to move Olave, but if they're offered a first-round pick, it would be a no-brainer to take. New Orleans isn't going to put a competitor on the field in the coming years, so a 2026 first round pick would be much more valuable to the franchise.
For the 49ers, this would be a bit of a stretch. But if they think they can land Olave, sign him to an extension, and push for a Super Bowl this season, the deal could work. But in a one-for-one trade, this looks to be a bit lopsided in favor of the Saints.
