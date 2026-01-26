NFL Draft Expert Predicts Star RB to Saints

The New Orleans Saints will have an opportunity to add some high-end talent early in the 2026 National Football League Draft.

New Orleans will be on the clock with the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, barring a trade. When the Saints are on the clock, the priority should be finding a way to bolster the offense. The Saints have the quarterback right, a legit No. 1 receiver, and one of the better pass-catching tight ends in football. The Saints have questions in the receiver room beyond Chris Olave, although Devaughn Vele looked good after Rashid Shaheed was traded.



The Saints are fortunate to have Alvin Kamara in the running back room, but there are some questions about the room overall. Kamara is 30 years old and hasn't played in 15 games in a season since 2022. Because of that, the Saints have to at least think about a long-term plan for the position. If the Saints can add a receiver or running back at No. 8, that arguably should be a priority.

The Saints should consider adding a new RB

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks loose for a touchdown run against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

On Monday, NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com, who is one of the most respected draft analysts out there, shared his first mock draft of the offseason and projected Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love to land in New Orleans.

"No. 8 pick: New Orleans Saints, Jeremiyah Love," Jeremiah wrote. "I love -- no pun intended -- the idea of pairing Tyler Shough with the most electric playmaker in the draft."

This isn't the first time someone has mocked Love to the Saints. Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick also did, among others.

If Love is on the board at No. 8, he would be a no-brainer for the Saints. The Notre Dame star had 1,372 rushing yards in 2025 to go along with 18 rushing touchdowns. He had 17 rushing touchdowns and over 1,100 rushing yards in 2024.

The Saints have a legit star and team legend in Kamara. Pairing him with a guy who could potentially be the next long-term star should be a priority. A Kamara-Love duo could be dynamic and set the Saints up for a long-term Saints offense around Olave, Shough, and Love. The Saints had Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, and Kamara together. Imagine if they could find another star-studded trio with Shough, Olave, and Love? A dream scenario.

