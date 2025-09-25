Saints News Network

3 Huge Predictions For Week 4 New Orleans Saints Vs. Buffalo Bills

The Saints have their hands full with the Bills in Week 4...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
/ Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have gotten off to quite a slow start this year, sitting at 0-3 with one of the worst rosters in football.

New Orleans has flashed signs of life from time to time, but the team is consistently trailing throughout each game. Head coach Kellen Moore has been outcoached more often than many would have thought this early in the year and the Saints have their hands full again in Week 4.

New Orleans travels into Buffalo to play the loaded Bills. The spread for the game is currently -15.5 in favor of Buffalo, meaning oddsmakers believe this will be a one-sided affair.

Here are three bold predictions for the Saints' Week 4 matchup with the Bills:

Prediction: Josh Allen posts 250-plus passing, three total touchdowns

The Saints aren't going to be able to stop Josh Allen.

Allen is one of the best players in football this season, coming off an MVP year in 2024. On the season, Allen has accounted for nearly 900 yards and 7 touchdowns. As he matches up with a struggling Saints defense, Allen should be able to flash his arm talent en route to a dominant victory.

Don't be surprised if Allen throws for at least 250 yards and scores three touchdowns.

Prediction: Saints set a season high in team rushing with 125-plus yards on the ground

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamar
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the San Francisco 49ers defense during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The weak link on the Bills' roster is their run defense. If the Saints are going to stay in the game and try to compete, they're going to need to control the clock and establish the run game.

Alvin Kamara should see at least 20 carries. Kendre Miller should get the ball five to seven times. Spencer Rattler should even carry the ball a few times.

With the Bills allowing over six yards per rush, the Saints will need to try to gash them on the ground to stay in the game.

Prediction: Saints lose by at least two touchdowns

At the end of the day, the gap in talent is too wide for the Saints. Coach Moore isn't fit to outcoach the Bills in order to keep New Orleans in the game. Buffalo is favored by over two touchdowns, but it's safe to assume this game is out of reach in the first half.

After the Saints' embarassing showing in Week 3, it's hard to imagine them playing much better this week. Don't be surprised if the Bills win this game by 20 or 25 points.

Published
Zach Pressnell
