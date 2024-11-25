Back to the Big Easy: Prioritizing Key Saints Free Agents
No matter how you want to view it, the reality is the Saints have six games left in their season. Whether or not it continues past Week 18 is entirely up to them, as we'll see what happens when they come back from the bye week. While New Orleans may not be actively looking to the future, it'll be here before we know it.
All signs point to general manager Mickey Loomis heading for a retooling over a rebuild. Under this philosophy, the Saints will end up doing what they can to field a team that can compete instead of blowing it all up. That really never seemed like a realistic option. I previewed what awaits the future head coach of New Orleans, and that includes the yearly task of getting under the salary cap and figuring out what to do with current and future assets.
Currently, there's 18 free agents that the Saints will have to make decisions on. Some will be easier than others, but who are the priorities for New Orleans to look at bringing back? Here's the way I see it.
Saints 2025 Current Free Agent List
Chase Young, DE (Void), Juwan Johnson, TE (Void), Payton Turner, DE, Willie Gay Jr., LB, Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE (Void), Oli Udoh, OL, Lucas Patrick, OL, Will Harris, S, Paulson Adebo, CB, Adam Prentice, FB, Justin Herron, OL, Ugo Amadi, DB, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Shane Lemieux, OL, Landon Young, OL, Shemar Jean-Charles, CB, Nephi Sewell, LB (ERFA), Millard Bradford (ERFA), Trajan Jeffcoat (SFA)
Prioritizing Free Agents For the Saints to Re-Sign
I don't know that any free agents could go into the critical bucket at this point, but there's a case to be made for some. We previously looked at some draft considerations for the Saints, so be sure to look at that. However, we know free agency happens first. That also doesn't stop New Orleans from drafting someone either. One other thing before jumping into the list, we won't include any ERFAs or SFAs. Those are pretty much a no-brainer. I also don't look at this priority ranking related to a player's talent level.
High
- Will Harris - After coming over from the Lions and being someone who was figured to be more of a special teams player, Harris earned a spot as the team's starting safety alongside Tyrann Mathieu. He impressed in training camp and put in a lot of work to get the job, and he should be at the top of the list of players to re-sign. Mathieu is presumably going into the final year of his deal and does want to play a couple more seasons, but we'll have to see how that plays out.
- Paulson Adebo - I'm in favor of bringing Adebo back on a one-year deal. An unfortunate season-ending injury really hurt his chances of earning a long-term deal and big pay day, which could also limit the suitors. Adebo could presumably start opposite of Alontae Taylor, while Kool-Aid McKinstry could man the slot. Naturally, what the Saints teach us is you need to have a very solid depth plan. Adebo is extremely capable and can play at a high level, and you can't really have too much talent at one position.
- Adam Prentice - Yes, I'm putting the team's fullback in this category. That's assuming Klint Kubiak and his offensive partners are back. We've seen the importance of the role in the Saints offense, and Prentice is probably one of the most underrated players on the roster. He's been handling the job since 2021, and giving him another year seems right.
Medium
- Chase Young - Young could be in the high conversation, and I think it's going to depend on what New Orleans can afford and also what they're willing to pay for another one-year rental of Young. He was dominant in training camp and has had some strong moments, but the Saints pass rush hasn't been consistent. He's super talented and has a lot more that can be unlocked. However, does that come in New Orleans?
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling - It's been two games, but the veteran receiver has been quite impressive for the Saints. He would be a considerable upgrade as a potential WR3 in the offense with the starting upside to go along with it. If he continues to play well for New Orleans, then he might find a home for 2025. Regardless of what happens here, they have to come away with another play maker.
- Juwan Johnson - Johnson has void years through 2028 right now and will cost $6.5 million in dead money for the Saints if they can't get a deal done in the offseason. They like Johnson a lot in the building, but are they getting everything they can out of the position and is he going to keep being the featured TE1?
- Ugo Amadi - He's proven to be someone who can compete for a spot while being able to do well on special teams. Now he's the slot guy and has showed he be effective in it. He's a relatively low-risk player to bring back for another year, assuming he wants to stay in New Orleans.
Low
- Payton Turner - He's having a much better season in a contract year, but just hasn't lived up to the first-round billing. Regardless of who becomes the next coach of the Saints, New Orleans needs to get a lot more consistency in the pass rush department. Turner can play special teams and fits in the rotation, but at what price point?
- Willie Gay Jr. - Unless the Saints can figure out how they're actually going to use the two-time Super Bowl champion who brings a ton of energy, then I don't see why he returns right now. I love the concept of what Willie Gay Jr. brings to the table, but we just haven't see it for whatever reason.
- Lucas Patrick - Patrick was one of several offensive linemen to join the Saints largely in part of the familiarity with the Klint Kubiak style of offense. Patrick's play helped him earn a legitimate starting role, and he showed his versatility filling in for Erik McCoy too. He's missed the past couple of games due to injury, and it'll be interesting to see if New Orleans turns back to him or sticks with Nick Saldiveri. Do they want to get younger at this spot is what I'd ask for bringing back some of these linemen.
- Shemar Jean-Charles - Let's face it. Most of you didn't pay attention in training camp and the preseason or even last year when it came to Jean-Charles. You started noticing him when he made that insane interception in Carolina. He's been in this league and is more of a special teams guy, but he got an opportunity and made the most of it. I think he's an easy return character, but in terms of the priority? Maybe not the highest compared to others.
- Tanoh Kpassagnon - An unfortunate offseason injury derailed most of 2024 for Kpassagnon, and while he will return soon enough, his season is mostly a lost cause. It's unfortunate, because I believe he could have made the pass rush a lot better. He'll be 31 in June and if he can show off some of what he has brought in the past, then he could get higher on the priority list.
Lowest
- Oli Udoh - It's going to feel like I'm singling out the offensive linemen here, but it's just more indicative of the Saints needing to look at their depth and assess it. Plus, I wonder if New Orleans wants to get younger at this spot. Udoh is the third tackle behind Trevor Penning and Taliese Fuaga, and he's also their jumbo guy right now. He's had to come in a couple of times this season, and would be a low-risk player to bring back.
- Landon Young - Young has cross-trained at several positions, even finding himself starting at left guard for the Saints offensive line. Young is a similar mold to James Hurst, and I like his football IQ and what he brings to the table. He would be someone to bring back, but I don't think he'd be the highest priority.
- Justin Herron - Herron was going to bring some things to the table as offensive line depth, but an injury put him on the shelf for the season. He's another low-risk signing for the Saints to compete as depth, but New Orleans appears to have their starting left and right tackle for the foreseeable future.
- Shane Lemieux - Versatility has been Lemieux's best asset, as he was another one of the examples of playing in a system like Kubiak's. It was very unfortunate to see him get an opportunity to start at center, see him play well and then suffer an injury that put him on injured reserve. While he's back in the mix, the state of interior is interesting.