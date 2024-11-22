What Position Should the Saints Consider For Their First-Round Pick in the NFL Draft?
Trying to figure out what the Saints need to do over the next few months is just an exercise. There's going to be plenty of moving parts and pieces for New Orleans leading up to the draft, and they have more pressing matters to address before they look that way. However, the reality is that college action is picking up, the big events will be here in just over two months and a lot of fans are looking to the future.
What do the Saints need to get most when it comes to the draft? Well, that honestly depends on who they keep, who their next head coach is and a lot of other factors. Still, let's just check out the top needs based on where the team is at right now and the potential thought process for taking a position in the first round.
Saints Draft Picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 3 (via Washington)
- Round 4
- Round 4 (via Washington)
- Round 6 (original pick)
Position Draft Outlook for the Saints
Offensive Line
The Saints seem to have a little bit more stability on the offensive line with Trevor Penning's play this season and hitting on Taliese Fuaga. Presumably, the one spot they're going to have to address in the offseason is the left guard position. The injuries have been very unfortunate and that has forced New Orleans to do plenty of shuffling, but that's to be expected due to the nature of the business. The odds of having an offensive line go the distance for an 18-week season is just slim. Lucas Patrick is a free agent and Nick Saldiveri has showed some promise there lately, but is that the permanent plan?
Would that mean the Saints use their first-round pick on an interior guy? Probably not. They could look at free agency here or try to use one of those Day 2 picks on someone rather than go interior first. There's no question that New Orleans does need some better depth along the line right now, but where does it come from? Let's also not forget that the Saints will have to make a decision on whether or not to pick up a fifth-year option on Penning. There's a lot of variables here.
Defensive Line
Under the current front office regime powered by Mickey Loomis, New Orleans believes in building from the trenches within. The reality is that they have several players who will be free agents at the edge spot and have to figure out things with Cam Jordan. He just can't come back on his current price tag in 2025, and the future is also uncertain. Chase Young (void), Tanoh Kpassagnon (void) and Payton Turner are all free agents, while the team hasn't seen much of anything from Isaiah Foskey outside of special teams work.
On the interior, Bryan Bresee is quite promising and there is a case for upgrading at that spot. It was one of the big question marks going into training camp and the inconsistency there has to make New Orleans assess the position in the offseason. With Dennis Allen getting fired, the shakeup there put Brian Young over the line and moved Todd Grantham more into an advisory role to help assist Joe Woods. Getting a game-changer on the line at either spot would be desirable, but who is going to be developing him and the other players?
Skill Position
This area could get the most traction for the Saints. There's no guarantees that Chris Olave is a part of the future plans with his concussion history, and while that's just one part of puzzle, it's a big one. New Orleans has lost both of its top receivers, and the depth has been quite underwhelming. The question going into training camp and beyond was wondering who would be the third option and if the depth was enough, and that hasn't remotely been answered.
The team added Marquez Valdes-Scantling off the street and he's their top option right now. The Saints have tried with the youth movement, but it's just not getting the job done right now. Could it be better? Sure. However, they need a big upgrade and need to have a legitimate trio. They need a true possession receiver, and a first round selection of one could be what the doctor ordered. I say skill position here too, because what if it were a tight end? That's not out of the question.
The Elephant In the Room
Quarterback has been thrown out there by some as a position the Saints should look at for the draft, but a lot of that will depend heavily on what the future of Derek Carr is. It also depends on the direction of the team, which currently suggests that they aren't heading for any type of rebuild. Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Cam Ward (Miami), Carson Beck (Georgia), Jalen Milroe (Alabama) and Quinn Ewers (Texas) are the top names to consider right now.
Financially speaking, the Saints are committed to Carr and I get the sense that he'll be back for another year. However, if someone new comes in like a Ben Johnson, does he want him to his guy? Remember that Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract and honestly doesn't have to do anything here. New Orleans could look at him for salary cap relief in the form of a restructure, which would further solidify that he could be their starter in 2025.
Now, if Johnson or another offensive-minded coach comes in, do they just overlook a Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener? The NFL has demonstrated the lack of patience for young quarterbacks. If you aren't winning games and cutting the mustard by your second season, then you're pretty much expendable. New Orleans is high on both, and based on their current situation I don't feel like they'll look outside of the building for another solution right now.