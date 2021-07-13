2021 Saints Training Camp Schedule Released

The New Orleans Saints announced their 2021 Saints Training Camp schedule. Camp opens on July 27 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, LA.

Fans will have the opportunity to view the Black and Gold on Friday, July 30 at 9:30 AM. The Saints will open seven practices for the public this season after the 2020 camp was closed last season due to COVID-19 protocols and restrictions.

The schedule is as follows:

Date Practice Time Location Friday, July 30 Helmets & Shells 9:30 AM - 12 PM CT Ochsner Sports Performance Center Saturday, July 31 Helmets & Shells 9:30 AM - 12 PM CT Ochsner Sports Performance Center Thursday, August 5 Practice Pads 9:30 AM - 12 PM CT Ochsner Sports Performance Center Friday, August 6 Practice Pads 9:30 AM - 12 PM CT Ochsner Sports Performance Center Saturday, August 7 Helmets & Shells 9:30 AM - 12 PM CT Ochsner Sports Performance Center Friday, August 20 Practice Pads 9:30 AM - 12 PM CT Ochsner Sports Performance Center Saturday, August 21 Practice Pads 9:30 AM - 12 PM CT Ochsner Sports Performance Center

All bleacher seating at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center will again be covered and misted, providing fans with shade and a more comfortable experience. Upgraded concession and merchandise sales options will once again be available to fans.

According to the team's website, the public practices will be open to a limited amount of fans.

STATEMENTS FROM TEAM EXECUTIVES

“We continue to appreciate the support of our fans and are excited to be able to welcome them back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in 2021,” said Owner Gayle Benson. “Our fans have always given our players a boost as they prepare for this season and everyone in our organization is thrilled to see that return. Training camp is a unique opportunity for our fans to get an up close view of the how the coaches and players prepare and we want them to be as comfortable and safe as possible.”

“Our organization is continually committed to providing our fans the best experience possible, no matter the environment where they interact with our team,” said Team President Dennis Lauscha. “COVID-19 has provided challenges to all of us for the past 16 months and we are excited to welcome our fans back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for training camp with fan experience and safety our top priorities. We have been honored to have been ranked first in categories such as game experience, safety and mobile ticketing by the NFL in recent seasons and we will continue to work to provide our great fans the best fan experience possible.”

“We are excited to begin training camp and see our fans back in the stands this summer,” said Executive VP/General Manager Mickey Loomis. “We know that the competition will be competitive as it is each year and there is a lot of hard work ahead of us, but we are ready to get going and underway.”

PRACTICE TICKET INFORMATION

Fans can reserve tickets by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com. Saints season ticket holders can register for training camp tickets on Wednesday, July 21, season ticket waiting list members may register on Thursday, July 22, and the general public can register on Friday, July 23.

Important COVID-19 related announcements from the team for the fans:

Vaccination and Mask Policies: While proof of vaccination is not required to attend training camp and masks are not required, the Saints encourage fans who are not vaccinated to wear them while attending practices, staying in accordance with all current local and state regulations.

COVID-19 Vaccinations: The Saints’ health care partner, Ochsner Health, will provide fans with the walk-up opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on days practices are open to the public at a station in the parking lot.

Player Autographs/Interactions: Player autographs and personal interactions/photos will not be available in 2021 due to NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.

More ticketing and fan attendance information are listed on the New Orleans Saints website.