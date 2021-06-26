Demario and Tamela Davis Hosted 'Dinner with the Davises' on Friday Night

Demario and Tamela Davis held their first "Dinner with the Davises" event on Friday evening at A.L. Park.

Besides being a leader on the field, Demario Davis has been an active community spokesman during his years in New Orleans. On Friday, Demario and Tamela Davis made it a family affair with their kids as they promoted ''Dinner with the Davises.''

The event was presented by 'Devoted Dreamers Foundation' from Tamela's 'The F Word Food Truck' at A.L. Davis Park on Friday evening, June 25, at 6 PM.

Families were invited to attend to "encourage family dinner time," according to the Davises.

The first fellowship had different kids, parents, associates, and friends enjoying an atmosphere of fun, festivities, and togetherness. Friday night was the first of three "Dinner with the Davises" functions.

Tamela and Demario will host two additional foodie events in New Orleans on the last Friday of July and August in 2021.

According to the Devoted Dreamers Foundation's press release, "Demario Davis is an All-Pro linebacker and captain of the New Orleans Saints. He was named the Saints’ nominee for the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his dedication to his work off the field. In 2021, he was awarded the Bart Starr Award for exemplifying outstanding character on the field, at home, and in the community, as voted on by his fellow NFL players."

"Demario, Tamela, and his family started the Devoted Dreamers Foundation to equip the next generation of leaders with tools to succeed spiritually, mentally, and physically. Devoted Dreamers has been operating since 2012 and provides numerous initiatives geared towards providing these necessary resources. Programs include Pearls for Girls, Encounter Conference, and the Devoted Dreamers 7x7 football team," said the foundation.

