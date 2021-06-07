Saints Bring in Dre Kirkpatrick for a Visit

The Saints are looking at a veteran cornerback ahead of training camp, which makes a ton of sense.

The Saints are hosting veteran cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on a visit Monday, according to multiple reports.

It's no secret, but the Saints could use a veteran cornerback or two in training camp, as their current depth chart is less than ideal.

New Orleans is expected to roll with Marshon Lattimore and rookie Paulson Adebo as their starters, but the depth behind those two look like Patrick Robinson, Ken Crawley, Keith Washington, Grant Haley, Bryce Thompson, Lawrence Woods, and Deuce Wallace.

Bob Rose pitched Kirkpatrick as one of the veterans the Saints could target at the beginning of May, saying this:

The 12th overall pick from Alabama in the 2012 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Kirkpatrick had 10 interceptions in eight years with the Bengals and led Arizona with 3 interceptions last year. He gave up 66% completion percentage last season, but surrendered just 2 touchdowns and has broken up 72 passes in his career. Kirkpatrick has prototypical size at 6’2” 190-Lbs and has the athleticism for man coverage at both outside and slot positions. He’s never been the most physical press corner, but has the size and playing style to fit the New Orleans scheme.

Kirkpatrick, who turns 32 in October, recently visited the Patriots.

The Saints presumably have some work to do with their salary cap situation to make room, but that's never stopped them before. This will be one to keep an eye on, and it makes a ton of sense.

