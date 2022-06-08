Drew Brees is done with NBC Sports after one season, citing a need to spend more time with his family.

Drew Brees' broadcasting career is a bit cloudy, for now. In a phone interview with The Associated Press, NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua said that future Hall of Famer will not be a part of the network’s NFL and Notre Dame coverage this year. Brees had put out a post on social media regarding his future in mid-May.

Per Bevacqua, Brees wants to spend more time with his family, and it came down to it being a lifestyle choice.

“The unbelievable busyness of an NFL career and then really not taking a break at all and launching right in with us with both Notre Dame football and the NFL, it was certainly an around-the-clock assignment,” Bevacqua told the AP. “This was definitely a lifestyle choice for him, which is totally understandable.”

Brees' post football career has included a good bit of business ventures, but that's nothing new for him as an entrepreneur. Just last week, he made an in-person appearance to help support Demario Davis for the launching of a new school in New Orleans for the Devoted Dreamers Academy. His support came from the Brees Dream Foundation.

What Brees decided to do going forward is anyone's guess, but he should have plenty of future opportunities if he chooses to pursue them.

