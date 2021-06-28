5 Saints Rank in PFF's Top 50, Most in the NFL

Five New Orleans Saints players are in the 2021 Pro Football Focus Top 50 Players in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus ranked the Top 50 Players in the National Football League. The New Orleans Saints had five players ranking in the top fifty - more than any NFL team.

Sam Monson of PFF wrote, "the ranking below is a projection of what we think will happen and not necessarily a reaction to a spectacular or underwhelming 2020 season."

The analytics site created comic-book-style graphics for each of the top fifty players.

Saints' Alter Ego Names: Ryan "The Ramrod" Ramczyk, Kamara was the "Beast of the Bayou," "Marvelous" Marcus Williams, and Terron Armstead named "The Bayou Bouncer" were a few creative names for the Black and Gold's players. Michael Thomas was listed with his famous nickname, "Can't Guard Mike."

Saints Players in PFF Top 50

Ryan Ramczyk, RT - No. 28

Alvin Kamara, RB - No. 39

Terron Armstead, LT - No. 43

Michael Thomas, WR - No. 44

Marcus Williams, S - Nov. 48

Notable Saints players missing the Top 50 are DE Cam Jordan, LB Demario Davis, and CB Marshon Lattimore.

Below are a few takeaways from the PFF dossier on each Saints player:

Ryan Ramczyk: "A run-blocking man-mountain...He has yet to have a bad season in the NFL..."

Alvin Kamara: "Kamara has arguably been the driving force behind the New Orleans Saints offense for a number of years now...an elite receiving threat who is also one of the hardest players to tackle with the ball in his hands..."

Terron Armstead: "Armstead doesn’t have bad seasons. He rarely has bad games..."

Michael Thomas: "Thomas is one of the best receivers in the game coming off a season in which injuries painted a false picture of the player we know him to be..."

Marcus Williams: "He is a complete safety who can defend the run as well as make an impact in coverage..."

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald was ranked No. 1, followed by QB Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), TE Travis Kelce (Chiefs), G Quenton Nelson (Colts), and WR Davante Adams (Packers).

Bucs QB Tom Brady (No. 7), Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (No. 30), Falcons DT Grady Jarrett (No. 42), and Bucs LB Lavonte David (No. 49) are the members of the NFC South who made the Top 50.

