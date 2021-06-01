5 Saints Land on Top 100 NFL Players List, 1 Noticeable Omission

The New Orleans Saints had five players to be recognized by CBS Sports for their annual Top 100 NFL Players list - but, one glaring omission.

Brees was a frequent face on Pete Prisco's roster of players, but sans Drew, the 2021 edition includes four returning teammates, and one new honoree.

However, one exclusion was extremely noticeable.

Chuck Cook - USA Today Sports

SAINTS IN CBS SPORTS TOP 100 - 2021

DE Cam Jordan(32),

RB Alvin Kamara (37),

WR Michael Thomas (55),

LB Demario Davis (61), and

LT Terron Armstead (80)

SAINTS IN CBS SPORTS' TOP 100 - 2020

In 2020, New Orleans had six representatives in the top fifty-one players of Prisco's Top 100:

WR Michael Thomas (3),

QB Drew Brees (11),

DE Cameron Jordan (12),

RT Ryan Ramczyk (23),

RB Alvin Kamara (40),

LB Demario Davis (51)

New Orleans Saints Right Tackle #71, Ryan Ramczyk; Credit: USA Today Sports

The stunning omission was RT Ryan Ramczyk.

He ranked at No. 23 in 2020, but fell completely off of his list after an outstanding 2020 regular season.

Ramczyk allowed 2 hits, 2 sacks, and 25 pressures in 1038 offensive snaps during the year. PFF graded his performance at 81.5 overall.

One could make a valid argument for Alvin Kamara's 2021's ranking to be higher.

The All-Pro running back led the NFL with 21 scrimmage touchdowns (16 rushing, five receiving), the most in a single season in franchise history.

Kamara led all running backs with a career-high 83 receptions last season.

Any reasoning for Demario Davis slipping by 10 spots can be debated.

Davis earned a second-team AP All-Pro vote at linebacker, his second consecutive All-Pro honor.

PFF said of Davis, "he has missed just 16 tackles on 263 attempts over the past two years, the best rate of any linebacker with that much playing time."

The long-serving sportswriter gave an pseudo honorable mention to RT Ryan Ramcyzk, S Marcus Williams, and CB Marshon Lattimore who barely missed this year's preseason honors from CBS Sports.

CBS SPORTS' TOP 10 NFL PLAYERS

QB Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), DT Aaron Donald (Rams), QB Aaron Rodgers (Packers), QB Tom Brady (Buccaneers), TE Travis Kelce (Chiefs), LB T.J. Watt (Steelers), WR Davante Adams (Packers), QB Russell Wilson (Seahawks), DE Myles Garrett (Browns), and QB Josh Allen (Bills).

