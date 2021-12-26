Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ex-Saints Elevated by Dolphins for Monday Night

    Former New Orleans Saints players will return to Caesars Superdome for Monday Night Football.
    Author:

    Countdown to kickoff Cameron Tom

    The Miami Dolphins elevated two former New Orleans Saints players from its practice squad to play in the Monday Night Football clash at Caesars Superdome in Week 16. 

    Wide Receiver Tommylee Lewis of the infamous "NOLA No Call" and journeyman center Cameron Tom will be active roster participants when facing their old team.

    New Orleans has been bitten by an outbreak of the COVID-19 bug within its ranks and placed 20 players and 4 assistant coaches on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.  

    SAINTS ON the reserve/COVID-19 LIST

    1. Taysom Hill
    2. Trevor Siemian
    3. Malcolm Jenkins
    4. Demario Davis
    5. Ryan Ramczyk
    6. Kaden Elliss
    7. James Carpenter
    8. Jordan Mills
    9. Jeff Heath
    10. Christian Ringo
    11. Adam Trautman
    12. Juwan Johnson
    13. J.T. Gray
    14. Dwayne Washington
    15. Carl Granderson
    16. Jalyn Holmes
    17. Deonte Harris
    18. Malcolm Roach
    19. Jerald Hawkins
    20. KeiVarae Russell

    Saints Assistant Coaches on reserve/COVID-19 List

    1. Darren Rizzi - Special Teams
    2. Zach Strief - Offensive Line
    3. Cory Robinson - Defensive Backs
    4. Sterling Moore - Intern

    According to our Dolphins colleague Alain Poupart, Miami has COVID-19 issues as well. 

    Wide receiver Albert Wilson and guard Solomon Kindley became the latest Dolphins players to be put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday. They join on that list cornerback Justin Coleman, guard/center Greg Mancz, tight end Cethan Carter, guard/center Robert Jones and linebacker Duke Riley. 

