Ex-Saints Elevated by Dolphins for Monday Night

Former New Orleans Saints players will return to Caesars Superdome for Monday Night Football.

The Miami Dolphins elevated two former New Orleans Saints players from its practice squad to play in the Monday Night Football clash at Caesars Superdome in Week 16.

Wide Receiver Tommylee Lewis of the infamous "NOLA No Call" and journeyman center Cameron Tom will be active roster participants when facing their old team.

New Orleans has been bitten by an outbreak of the COVID-19 bug within its ranks and placed 20 players and 4 assistant coaches on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

SAINTS ON the reserve/COVID-19 LIST

Taysom Hill Trevor Siemian Malcolm Jenkins Demario Davis Ryan Ramczyk Kaden Elliss James Carpenter Jordan Mills Jeff Heath Christian Ringo Adam Trautman Juwan Johnson J.T. Gray Dwayne Washington Carl Granderson Jalyn Holmes Deonte Harris Malcolm Roach Jerald Hawkins KeiVarae Russell

Saints Assistant Coaches on reserve/COVID-19 List

Darren Rizzi - Special Teams Zach Strief - Offensive Line Cory Robinson - Defensive Backs Sterling Moore - Intern

According to our Dolphins colleague Alain Poupart, Miami has COVID-19 issues as well.

Wide receiver Albert Wilson and guard Solomon Kindley became the latest Dolphins players to be put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday. They join on that list cornerback Justin Coleman, guard/center Greg Mancz, tight end Cethan Carter, guard/center Robert Jones and linebacker Duke Riley.

Miami Dolphins have decided to once again use veteran Tommylee Lewis as their return specialist.

Lewis, who played 49 games for the Saints from 2016-20. Lewis scored four touchdowns during his time with New Orleans, two receiving and two rushing.

Read More Saints News