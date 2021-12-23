Saints Have Four Players Elected to the 2021 Pro Bowl

The New Orleans Saints had one noticeable snub in the 2021 Pro Bowl voting, but four other deserving players received the honor.

The Pro Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC were revealed on Wednesday evening. The New Orleans Saints had four players announced to the NFC roster. Before reading on, LB Demario Davis was somehow snubbed yet again in the voting.

Here are your 2021 New Orleans Saints Pro Bowlers.

ALVIN KAMARA, RB

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The 26-year-old Kamara received the fifth Pro Bowl honor of his five-year career. He missed four games with a knee injury in 2021, but still leads the Saints in rushing yardage and receptions.

Kamara has 668 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns. He’s also contributed 38 receptions for 348 yards and 4 more scores. Kamara has maintained productivity despite his team's shortcomings at wide receiver and quarterback and with an offensive line beaten up by injuries.

Kamara has two games of over 100 yards rushing and an additional three outings of at least 70 yards on the ground. He also had 10 receptions for 128 yards in a week seven win at Seattle, season highs for the team in both categories.

CAMERON JORDAN, DE

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) sacks Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady (12). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

For the 32-year-old Jordan, this Pro Bowl honor marks the seventh time in his career and fifth straight. He's received some criticism from some fans for his slow start, but has come on strong recently.

Jordan has 6 sacks and 26 QB pressures for a highly regarded New Orleans defense this season. Both marks lead the team. His two sacks against the Buccaneers last week put him over 100 career sacks. He's second in franchise history in that category.

What doesn't show up on the stat sheet is how well Jordan plays against the run. Still a capable pass rusher after 11 NFL seasons, Jordan is one of the finest all-around edge defenders in the league.

MARSHON LATTIMORE, CB

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) intercepts a pass against New England. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

The 25-year-old Lattimore gets the fourth Pro Bowl honor of his five-year. Early in 2021, he was playing like a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate, along with teammate Demario Davis.

Lattimore has 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery this season. He's among the league leaders with 18 passes broken up and has allowed only 54.8% completion rate when targeted. He had surgery on a broken hand suffered during a season-opening win over Green Bay but missed just one game.

Lattimore is one of the top cover corners in the NFL. He routinely shuts down an opponent's best wideout in one-on-one coverage, allowing the rest of the defense to be more creative and aggressive in coverage packages.

J.T. GRAY, SPECIAL TEAMS

New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray (48). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Gray is the leader of one of the NFL's best special teams units. The Saints have allowed less than ten yards per punt return and only 20 yards per kickoff return.

Listed as a safety, Gray is one of the league's best ''gunners'' and is typically one of the first defenders in the face of an opposing returner.

It's ludicrous that Demario Davis, one of the NFL's best defensive players, was overlooked in Pro Bowl voting. You could also make a strong case for DE Marcus Davenport, C Erik McCoy, and P Blake Gillikin.

What shouldn't be overlooked is what terrific campaigns that Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan, Marshon Lattimore, and J.T. Gray have had in 2021. Congratulations to all four New Orleans stars.