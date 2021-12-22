Saints vs. Dolphins Series History

A look back at the brief history between the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins.

The New Orleans Saints play their second straight prime-time contest this week when they host the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Both teams come into the game at 7-7 and eyeing a playoff spot in their respective conferences.

The Saints won their only Super Bowl championship in Miami, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 on February 7, 2010. Miami has played in five Super Bowls, winning two. Their first appearance in the big game was on January 16, 1972, losing Super Bowl VI in Tulane Stadium to the Dallas Cowboys.

This is just the 13th all-time meeting between the Saints and Dolphins. The series is tied at 6-6, with New Orleans holding a 4-3 edge when hosting Miami.

First Meeting

Former Miami Dolphins RB Jim Kiick (21). Credit: phinphanatic.com

The first game between these franchises was on November 15, 1970, in Miami. In their fifth year of existence, the Dolphins were in their first year under legendary head coach Don Shula. The Saints forced four turnovers in the game and held a 10-7 halftime lead, but couldn't sustain it.

Miami got 160 yards from scrimmage from RB Jim Kiick and rushed for 181 yards as a team. The Dolphins also forced three turnovers of their own and got 225 yards passing from QB Bob Griese, who completed 15 of 19 attempts.

Saints QB Billy Kilmer had a less productive day. Kilmer completed only 13 of 23 throws for 197 yards with two interceptions. New Orleans rushed for 128 yards, but couldn't score in the second half while falling to a 21-10 defeat.

No Match for Power

Former Miami Dolphins QB Bob Griese (12). Credit: phinphanatic.com

Shula's Dolphins were a powerhouse through the early and mid-1970s, while the Saints floundered through the decade. The second meeting between the teams was on November 10, 1974, at Tulane Stadium. Miami was coming off three straight trips to the Super Bowl and back-to-back championships.

The Dolphins built their title teams on the strength of a smothering defense, powerful running game, and efficient passing. They easily handled the Saints that afternoon with that exact blueprint.

Miami rolled through New Orleans with 141 yards rushing, while harassing Saints quarterbacks Archie Manning and Larry Cipa all afternoon. Dolphins QB Bob Griese didn't have to throw much, but he didn't have to. Griese completed 10 of 15 passes for 93 yards, but threw three touchdowns in a 21-0 Miami win.

An aging Dolphins squad carried that same style into the next matchup between these teams on September 28, 1980, in Miami. A Saints team that had high expectations coming into the year completely imploded, stumbling their way to the first 1-15 finish in NFL history.

New Orleans beleaguered Miami rookie QB David Woodley early in the game. They intercepted Woodley three times, forced two fumbles, and held him to just 4 of 15 passing while pushing to a 16-0 third quarter lead. Archie Manning threw for 201 yards, but the Saints managed just 80 yards on the ground.

Bob Griese, in the last year of a Hall of Fame career, came off the bench for the Dolphins in the second half. Griese went 16 of 23 for 241 yards and a touchdown in a relief effort. RB Tony Nathan caught 7 passes for 118 yards as Miami roared from behind for a 21-16 win.

The frustrating loss dropped New Orleans to 0-3 against the Dolphins in three meetings.

First Win

Former New Orleans Saints LB Rickey Jackson (57). Credit: nfl.com

The Superdome opened in 1975 as the home for the Saints. Miami's first trip to the venue was on October 2,1983. Veteran New Orleans QB Ken Stabler turned in an efficient performance. Stabler completed 12 of 18 throws for 124 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints got 160 yards rushing from RB Wayne Wilson and 199 yards on the ground as a team. New Orleans also benefited from a dominant defensive effort. The Saints held Miami to just 66 yards rushing, 244 total yards, and forced two turnovers in a 17-7 win.

This game was noteworthy because the world got one of their first views at an NFL legend. David Woodley got the start for Miami, but was benched in the second half after completing just 4 of 12 passes for 34 yards.

Rookie QB Dan Marino, who fell to the 27th choice of the first round, replaced Woodley in just his second appearance of the year. The Saints held Marino in check, allowing him to throw for 150 yards and a touchdown on 12 of 22 passing while intercepting him once.

Facing a Legend

Marino exacted a measure of revenge three years later when these squads next met. A battle between one of the league's best young defenses in New Orleans and one of the greatest passers in NFL history took place on December 7, 1986, in the Superdome.

The Saints rolled up 526 total yards on the Dolphins, including 257 on the ground. Rookie RB Rueben Mayes rushed for a game-high 203 yards and two scores, while QB Dave Wilson threw for 276 yards and a score.

Despite the offensive production, the New Orleans defense couldn't contain Marino and his weapons. Marino completed 27 of 41 passes for 241 yards and 3 touchdowns. Miami grabbed a 31-10 halftime lead and held off a furious New Orleans comeback for a 31-27 win.

A more established ‘‘Dome Patrol’’ defense squared off against Marino again on November 29, 1992, in New Orleans. It was a showdown between two of the top contenders in their respective conferences.

The Saints were out gained by Miami in total yardage, 281-252. Their incredible defense fueled the way to this win. Marino threw for 259 yards, but was intercepted once and sacked five times. New Orleans scored two defensive touchdowns in the second half to overcome a 10-7 halftime deficit on their way to a 24-13 win.

Marino missed the 1995 season with an Achilles injury when these teams next played on October 15, 1995, in New Orleans.

Saints QB Jim Everett did his impersonation of the future Hall of Famer by throwing for 242 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Saints overcame 368 yards passing by Miami QB Bernie Kosar by forcing five turnovers and holding on for a 33-30 victory.

The great Dome Patrol defense was gone by the mid-1990s. By late in the decade offensive weapons like Mayes, Everett, QB Bobby Hebert, and receivers Quinn Early, Eric Martin, and TE Irv Smith were also long gone.

A disintegrated Saints team void of talent was routed, 30-10, in Miami by Marino and the Dolphins on November 29, 1998. Marino was the most prolific passer in NFL history at the time of his retirement in 1999. The Saints went 1-2 against him as a starter, but held him under 300 yards in all three meetings.

Payton/Brees vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws over Dolphins linebacker Junior Galette (93). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

The Saints disastrous 2005 season saw the Gulf Coast region ravaged by Hurricane Katrina. A year that included a 21-6 ‘‘home'' loss to Miami played in Baton Rouge ended with a change at both quarterback and head coach.

New Saints coach Sean Payton needed a quarterback to run his offense in 2006. Payton targeted former San Diego QB Drew Brees in free agency. Brees was also being heavily recruited by the Dolphins.

A severe shoulder injury suffered at the end of 2005 caused Miami to offer Brees a smaller contract. He instead signed with Payton and the Saints. The first time that the New Orleans duo would face the Dolphins was on October 25, 2009, in Miami.

A New Orleans squad that started the year 5-0 fell into a quick hole on the road. The Dolphins raced to a 24-3 second quarter lead. A Brees touchdown leap on fourth down just before halftime narrowed the deficit at the break.

After closing the gap to 27-24 in the third quarter, a third touchdown run by former Saint RB Ricky Williams gave Miami a 34-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

Despite throwing three interceptions in the game, Brees was magnificent in the second half. He threw for 298 yards and his second touchdown run of the game put the Saints up 37-34 in the fourth quarter.

After a New Orleans field goal, Saints CB Tracy Porter sealed the comeback with a 54-yard interception return to clinch a 46-34 victory. Porter duplicated the feat less than four months later on Miami's field. His 74-yard interception return was the clinching score in the Saints Super Bowl XLIV win over the Colts.

Brees wouldn't face the franchise that spurned him again until September 30, 2013. It was a Monday night clash and the last time these teams faced in New Orleans. Brees was unstoppable in front of a national television audience.

Completing 30 of 39 passes for 413 yards with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions, Brees and the passing attack broke open a close game in the second half. Wideout Marques Colston and RB Darren Sproles combined to catch 14 passes for 210 yards.

Pro Bowl TE Jimmy Graham added 4 receptions for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a fourth quarter score that clinched a 38-17 victory.

Last Meeting

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores on a 12-yard touchdown against Miami at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

These teams last met on October 1, 2017, in London. Brees turned in an efficient game, throwing for 268 yards and two scores. The Saints defense held Miami to only 186 yards and 11 first downs while recording 4 sacks and an interception.

New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara caught 10 passes for 71 yards and a score. Wideout Michael Thomas added 8 receptions for 89 yards and another touchdown in a 20-0 shutout win.

The 7-7 Saints will need a similar defensive performance this Monday night against the Dolphins to keep postseason hopes alive. Kamara shoulders a limited offense, with Brees retired and Thomas sidelined for the year.

