    December 26, 2021
    More COVID-19 Issues Before Saints Game

    Albert Wilson and Solomon Kindley become the latest Miami Dolphins players to be sidelined
    The COVID-19 hits just keep coming for the Miami Dolphins, though they still will be nowhere near as impact for their Monday night game as their opponents, the New Orleans Saints,

    Wide receiver Albert Wilson and guard Solomon Kindley became the latest Dolphins players to be put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.

    They join on that list cornerback Justin Coleman, guard/center Greg Mancz, tight end Cethan Carter, guard/center Robert Jones and linebacker Duke Riley.

    Jones, Kindley and Mancz served as the three backup offensive linemen against the New York Jets last Sunday, and the Dolphins likely will be calling up a second O-lineman from the practice squad after they already did that with Cameron Tom early in the week.

    The Dolphins have five other offensive linemen on the practice squad: Kion Smith, Adam Pankey, Roderick Johnson, Durval Queiroz Neto and newcomer Spencer Pulley. The best guess here is that Pankey would be the first choice to be elevated.

    The absence of Wilson will be mitigated heavily by the return of fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who is back after missing the game against the Jets because he was on the COVID-19 list.

    Even without Wilson, the Dolphins active roster still includes Waddle, DeVante Parker, Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins and Preston Williams, so there might not even be a need to elevate somebody from the practice squad at that position.

    SAINTS COVID-19 STATUS

    The Saints didn't make any moves related to their COVID-19 list Sunday, leaving them with 15 players on the list.

    That includes , of course, their top two quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, defensive standouts Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins, and Pro Bowl special-teamer J.T. Gray.

    Also on the COVID-19 are three offensive linemen: Ryan Ramczyk, James Carpenter and Jordan Mills.

