Report: Jameis Winston Wins Saints Starting QB Job

The Saints quarterback battle appears to be over. According to multiple reports, Jameis Winston will be the team's starter when they take on the Packers at home in Week 1. New Orleans has made no official announcement, but reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport have made it clear that Winston is the direction the team is going.

The quarterback battle has been fun to watch at training camp, and we've tackled the topic multiple times during the offseason on who the starter should be. Winston's stellar performance on Monday night against the Jaguars helped solidify his edge as the potential starter. Taysom Hill had a strong effort and showed signs of improvement, but Winston's play could not be ignored.

This now allows the Saints to establish some continuity on offense with an established starter, as the team would flip-flop the rotation during camp. As for Hill's role, that remains to be seen. He could fit in to help the team at tight end with injuries to Adam Trautman and Nick Vannett. Hill could also play some in short yardage and goal line situations. He's a player that will still be involved in some capacity for Sean Payton's team.

