Saints All-Pro WR/KR Deonte Harris Arrested in July, Per Report

Report: Saints All-Pro WR/KR Deonte Harris Arrested In July
The news stories to start the New Orleans Saints' 2021 regular season keeps getting worse. First, the suspension of David Onyemata, Michael Thomas' delayed surgery, Sean Payton's uneasiness regarding Thomas' ankle, and this morning more disturbing news disclosed.
DEONTE HARRIS' ARREST DETAILS
All-Pro wide receiver and kick return specialist Deonte Harris was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, per a report from Nick Underhill.
The Advocate's Amie Just obtained details from court records on Harris' arrest:
- Driving vehicle under influence of alcohol
- Exceeding posted maximum speed: 77 in a 55
- Negligent driving
- Reckless driving
- Failure to obey traffic control device instructions
CBA ON DUI OFFENSES
Under the NFL and NFLPA CBA, a player charged with a DUI could face up to a two-game suspension for a first offense.
Harris is competing for more playing time at wide receiver this season. In Wednesday's press conferences, GM Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton confirmed All-Pro WR Michael Thomas would be out for an undetermined amount of time to start the beginning of the 2021 NFL regular season.
If the Saints were to lose Harris for 1 or 2 games to a suspension, the Saints would be without a key offensive and special teams player.
New Orleans' training camp officially began Tuesday, July 27. Open practice to the public is scheduled for Friday, July 30.
