Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2021 #27-25: Jenkins, McAllister, Bush

The New Orleans Saints are less than 27 days away from their Week 1 clash with the Pack. Here is a look at three Saints that have sported the numbers 27, 26, and 25:

No. 27 Malcolm Jenkins, DB (2009-2014, 2020-Present)

Malcolm Jenkins has been solid for the Saints in both of his stints with the team. Dec 13, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints selected Ohio State CB/S Malcolm Jenkins in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft. In his rookie season, Jenkins served as the Saints No. 3 CB in route to a Super Bowl championship. The following season Jenkins moved from CB to Safety. He would start at Free Safety for the Saints until 2014.

Jenkins joined the Eagles before the 2015 NFL Season after the Saints signed FS Jairus Byrd that offseason. In six seasons with the Eagles, Jenkins earned 3 Pro-Bowl appearances and a second Super Bowl title. He re-joined the Saints in 2020, signing a four-year contract. In his first stint with the Saints, the Ohio State product tallied 359 tackles, 6 INT, and 3 defensive TDs.

Since his return Jenkins has played a vital role to the Saints defense. The long-time NFL veteran serves as a defensive captain and the unquestioned leader of the defensive backfield. In his first season back in the Black and Gold, Jenkins recorded 91 tackles, 3 interceptions and 2.5 sacks in 16 starts.

No. 26 Deuce McAllister, RB (2001-2009)

Deuce McAllister is a legend when it comes to the Saints, and continues to shine in the radio booth © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Deuce McAllister spent his entire career with the Saints and now serves as the team’s radio analyst on WWL. The Ole Miss RB retired as the Saints all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing TDs. A two-time Pro-Bowl selection, McAllister strung together his best seasons from 2002 to 2004, rushing for over 1,000 yards and 8 TDs in each of those three seasons. After a stellar three-year run, Deuce tore his ACL in 2005, costing him 11 games.

A year later, while sharing the backfield with the No. 2 overall pick Reggie Bush, McAllister returned to near Pro-Bowl form rushing for over 1,000 yards and 10 TDs. Deuce also dazzled Who Dat Nation with a 100-yard performance in the 2006 NFC Divisional Round Playoff leading the Saints to their first NFC Championship game.

In 2007 McAllister tore his ACL again, and following the 2008 season, New Orleans released the team’s all-time rushing leader. He came back before the 2009 playoffs run and served as an inspirational leader.

He led the team out of the tunnel for the NFC Divisional Round game against Arizona. Although he did not participate in the playoffs, McAllister was on the roster for Super Bowl XLIV and awarded a championship ring. He finished his career rushing for 6,096 yards and 49 TDs.

No. 25 Reggie Bush, RB (2006-2011)

Reggie Bush made a huge impact with the team and helped them tremendously during his tenure Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The most electric player in the history of NCAA football joined the Saints as the No. 2 overall pick of the 2006 NFL Draft. The 2005 Heisman Trophy winner showed his value as a rookie, sharing the backfield with Deuce McAllister. He racked up over 1,300 scrimmage yards and scoring 9 total TDs (6 rushing, 2 receiving, and 1 punt return).

Bush’s next two seasons ended prematurely because of left knee injuries. Reggie earned The Sporting News first-team All-Pro honors as a Punt Returner. He tied an NFL record vs. Minnesota returning two punts for TDs that season on Monday Night Football.

The nagging knee injuries followed Bush into the 2009 season. Reggie missed 3 preseason games and 3 regular-season games in the Saints 13-3 season. Bush’s best career performance may have been in the Divisional Round of the 2009 NFC Playoffs against Kurt Warner and the Cardinals. He finished the game with 84 yards and a TD on the ground. He also added an 83-yard punt returned for a TD which sealed the win for the Saints.

Bush would catch a TD pass from Drew Brees in the NFC title game and finished with 63 total yards in Super Bowl XLIV to conclude the Saints Super Bowl title run. After missing half the season in 2010, the Saints traded Bush to the Dolphins. Reggie finished his Saints career rushing for 2,090 yards and 17 TDs, along with 2,142 receiving yards and 12 TDs.

