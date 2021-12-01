Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kenny Vaccaro Retires from NFL

    Kenny Vaccaro, former 15th overall pick from 2013 for the Saints, hangs up his cleats and turns to his passion for gaming.
    Author:

    The Saints got a good one in Kenny Vaccaro with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, and he went on to play five seasons with the black and gold. He was something special immediately, as his first game in front of the Superdome crowd resulted in preserving a win over the Falcons when he broke up a Matt Ryan pass to Tony Gonzalez that was picked off by Roman Harper. 

    Vaccaro certainly saw a lot in his time with the Saints, riding through the 2013 whirlwind as a rookie, handling the three straight 7-9 seasons, and eventually finding success in 2017. In free agency that offseason, Vaccaro ended up signing a four-year, $26 million contract with the Titans in the offseason, playing three seasons for Tennessee from 2018-2020.

    Vaccaro has retired from the NFL, as announced on Wednesday, and is a co-founder of a new esports organization, G1 (also known as Gamers First). Gaming is a passion of his, and has become increasingly popular through the years.

    Vaccaro said in a statement, "This isn't a reflex decision for me; it's something I've thought about for a long time."

    Read More

    "I've been a gamer for ever longer than I've played football, and I've always thought of myself as a gamer first. So this is the realization of a long-term dream for me. And while football has been how many have defined me, G1 is evidence for other athletes as well that life doesn't end just because you put down the helmet. You can reinvent yourself."

    Read More Saints News

    USATSI_9675057_168388561_lowres
    News

    Kenny Vaccaro Announces Retirement from NFL to Pursue Passion for Gaming

    10 seconds ago
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (37)
    News

    Week 13: Saints Final Injury Report

    32 minutes ago
    (COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (36)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 13: Saints Pass Defense vs. Cowboys Passing Attack

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17179360_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Who's to Blame for the Saints' Floundering Offense?

    10 hours ago
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (35)
    News

    Week 13: Saints Tuesday Injury Report

    Nov 30, 2021
    (COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (38)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 13: Saints Run Defense vs. Cowboys Rushing Attack

    Nov 30, 2021
    First Look Template (8)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Cowboys vs. Saints: First Look at Week 13's Matchup

    Nov 30, 2021
    USATSI_15275639_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Will 'Taysom Time' Save the New Orleans Saints Season?

    Nov 29, 2021